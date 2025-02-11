Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance was a masterclass in political shade, hidden messages, and Black History month symbolism

Image by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/ Shutterstock

Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the 2025 Super Bowl dominated mainstream coverage as well as going viral on social media. But what exactly were the hidden messages sprinkled into the rapper’s production?

On 9 February 2025, Kendrick Lamar took to the stage for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, delivering a performance that wasn’t just about creating a spectacle, but about delivering powerful political commentary directed straight at the heart of American politics. For many, the rapper’s 13-minute set served as a manifesto aimed squarely at the MAGA audience and the polarised political climate in the US right now.

So, without further ado, let’s break down the most viral moments and hidden messages, because trust me, there’s a lot to unpack here.

Kendrick Lamar’s full Super Bowl halftime show performance. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WU2BTLe5ZE — Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar and Samuel L. Jackson: The legendary duo we didn’t know we needed

Kendrick Lamar’s performance began with an impactful appearance by none other than Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam,” setting the tone for what was to come. Dressed in classic patriotic garb, the actor’s role wasn’t just an introduction but to challenge Lamar’s authenticity. Jackson questioned Lamar’s choices throughout the show in his ‘Uncle Sam persona’, pushing him to conform to a more acceptable performance. But the rapper refused to back down. It was a powerful moment of resistance as Lamar went straight into his hit ‘HUMBLE’, a direct critique of how America demands Black people to “sit down” and stay quiet.

Samuel L Jackson as Uncle Sam at the Super Bowl, I have no doubt triggered Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Stephen Miller and their entire horde of White House supremacists. pic.twitter.com/WXo3NMLxQq — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) February 10, 2025

The symbolic dynamic between Lamar and Jackson reminded us all that Black voices won’t be silenced. What made this moment even more significant was of course, the fact that the US is currently celebrating Black History Month. February is meant to celebrate Black achievements and culture, making Lamar’s performance one of the most iconic in Super Bowl history.

Kendrick Lamar’s performance was a masterclass in shading America with every move

The Super Bowl stage wasn’t just about the music—it was a canvas for Lamar to convey a deeply political message. As many netizens already pointed out, from the use of the American flag to the Black dancers symbolising the nation’s history of African American labour, Lamar immediately set the stage for a powerful critique. The staging also hinted at gang violence, using red and blue bandanas, which reflected his ongoing dialogue about unity within communities often viewed as divided.

One X user also highlighted how, throughout the performance, the dancers dressed in the colours of the American flag eventually formed into hundreds of individual swastikas, adding a provocative visual layer to the performance.

People saying Kendrick Lamar should have used the halftime performance to make a statement like he didn't just have the same dancers who made up the American flag collapse into a hundred individual swastikas. pic.twitter.com/f2JC19Pb42 — abby (@abby4thepeople) February 10, 2025

The PlayStation controller imagery on the field further added layers to the performance. It wasn’t just about gaming, it symbolised how politics in America often feels like a game of manipulation and power plays.

Performing on a playstation controller.

The split American Flag.

Uncle Sam trying to censor Kendrick.

The streetlights.

The “game over” in lights in the crowd after performing TV off?? All of this during Black History month. pic.twitter.com/DaOcM0kSDV — 🍉Rushé 🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 (@Rushe_C) February 10, 2025

Serena Williams’ crip walk makes an appearance at the Super Bowl

One of the standout moments of the performance was the unexpected appearance of our Black queen, Serena Williams, who busted out a crip walk during Lamar’s performance of diss track ‘Not Like Us’. This moment wasn’t just a homage to her critics—it was a full-circle statement. Back in 2012, critics had slammed the tennis player for performing the same dance move after her Olympic gold medal win, which made this moment feel like a well-deserved retaliation. (And yes, I was crying).

And, let’s also not forget that Williams has her own beef with Drake, aka Lamar’s number one enemy. This naturally added another layer to the ongoing rap feud, making the moment all the more satisfying.

‘Not Like Us’ was the 2024 summer anthem we didn’t know we needed, and when Lamar finally dropped the track during the Super Bowl, the whole stage erupted. I’ve never seen a crowd of that size screaming along with every word. 100 million voices were shouting ‘A Minor’… Lamar’s recent Grammy win also definitely helped lift the mood even more.

Kendrick Lamar leaves a lasting impression with his game over performance

The show ended with drones spelling out the words ‘GAME OVER’, leaving many to wonder if Lamar was signalling the end of something larger. Was it a critique of the current political situation, or was it aimed at Drake? Or was it both? Regardless, it served as a powerful mic drop, sealing the performance as not only an artistic statement but also a critique of an entire system.

For Black History Month, there’s only one word to sum it up: Thank you. Thank you to Kendrick Lamar for representing us so powerfully. In today’s charged political climate, the artist’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance was far more than just a show, it was a statement. A powerful mix of political commentary, cultural references, symbolism, and personal feuds, and it came at the perfect time.