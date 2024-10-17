Culture
Drake’s recent hairstyle has fans thinking he’s going through a midlife crisis 

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Oct 17, 2024 at 11:51 AM

Drake’s recent hairstyle has fans thinking he’s going through a midlife crisis
People are making fun of Drake, again. It feels like only a couple of weeks ago, our collective X, formerly Twitter, was still buzzing with rumours over whether or not the rapper had undergone a BBL. And not too long before that, the internet was hooked on dissecting the artist’s leaked nudes. Now, however, it’s all about Drake’s hair game. More specifically, his new-found love for pigtails.

The ‘One Dance’ singer posted an Instagram story on Tuesday 15 October 2024 debuting some pretty cutesy pigtails, clipped at the end with some equally cutesy baby blue bubble barrettes. And I think it’s fair to say that the internet had mixed reactions.

While some fans took to social media to compliment the rapper’s new look, others weren’t as blown away. Some netizens even insinuated that Drake might be going through a midlife crisis:

One user suggested that Drake might be having an “identity crisis” while another wrote: “As someone who has to be on Twitter several hours a day for work, these new photos of Drake with Snoop Dogg pigtails are ruining my day.”

Funnily enough, this is not the first time the rapper has been made fun of because of his hair, or indeed how he chooses to style it. Back in October 2023, during his promotion for his new album For All the Dogs, Drake faced some pretty intense online bullying for one particular photo, where he chose to decorate his head with an array of colourful hair clips.

Maybe next he’ll try an Alice band? I wouldn’t put it past him.

