Did Drake actually get a BBL? We take a look at the alleged evidence in light of the BBL Drizzy hit

Roughly a month after the release of the controversial diss track ‘BBL Drizzy’, Drake rapped over the beat of the song to change the meaning behind his new nickname.

Canadian rapper and singer Drake is famous for many things: feuding with Kendrick Lamar, his continuous defence of imprisoned felon Tory Lanez, an impressive discography of viral, chart-topping hits of course, and allegedly getting a Brazilian butt lift aka, a BBL. ‘BBL Drizzy’ is the rumour-based diss track that took the internet by storm and is reigniting the saucy rumour that Drake secretly had a butt augmentation.

To top it all off, the Canadian artist just rapped over the beat of the controversial song and tried to change the meaning behind his new nickname. Here’s everything you need to know!

What is ‘BBL Drizzy’?

‘BBL Drizzy’ is a song by comedian and musician King Willonius, also known as Avocado Papi (potentially a play on Drake’s iconic nickname, Champagne Papi).

It features the viral lines: “I’m going Drizzy, (…) Baby, it ain’t no mystery, got the best BBL in history, this cake will make you show up, I know you see this glow-up, as BBL Drizzy.”

King Willonius generated the song with AI tools and released it on 14 April 2024.

Then, American record producer Metro Boomin sampled King Willonius’ tune in the first notable example of AI sampling in mainstream hip-hop music. Boomin composed the new track to hit back at Drake after the ‘Hotline Bling’ singer told him to “shut your hoe a** up and make some drums” as part of his ongoing feud with Lamar. The reworked track was released on 5 May and TikTok went feral for it.

Did Drake get a BBL?

The song ‘BBL Drizzy’ picks up on rumours that the Canadian rapper had the infamous surgery, in which a doctor transfers fat from your belly, hips, lower back, or thighs to your buttocks. It’s a procedure that’s become more and more popular in recent years, despite all of the potential dangers.

The rumours first started after Drake was reportedly sighted multiple times in Miami at BBL centres. The rapper’s intent in these places remains unknown to this date since these sightings haven’t gotten any official confirmation.

However, the Daily Mail, eager to jump on celebrity gossip as always, consulted New York plastic surgeon Dr Andrew Peredo, who said: “It is possible that he got liposuction, but with the photos available it is hard to tell.”

Comparing new and recent full-body pictures of the rapper, the cosmetic surgeon continued: “I can’t see any incisions or any cannula marks, and it looks uniformly like he has toned up, so it doesn’t seem like it—and looks pretty natural. That said, the only way to really tell is when you touch it. Something looks like a six-pack, but when you touch it you find out whether it is muscle or just fat—which would be liposuction.”

The tabloid did reach out to Drake representatives to get a response to the rumour. However, they preferred to stay quiet about his buttocks area for now.

What did Drake do about the song?

Drake then decided to hit back at the rumours by jumping on a track with rap goddess Sexyy Red. On the song ‘U My Everything’ he attempts to switch the narrative while rapping over the viral beat to ‘BBL Drizzy’.

“Me and the surgeon got history, I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real. They need a new body, they hitting me, ayy. BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.”

Certainly an interesting way to turn the nickname around. Whether it will actually work, the internet will decide, I suppose…