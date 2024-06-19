Culture
Bryan Johnson, the man obsessed with reversing the ageing process, hosts Don’t Die dinner with Kardashians

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jun 19, 2024 at 12:49 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Bryan Johnson, the biohacking millionaire famous for his extreme measures to reverse ageing, recently hosted a dinner party for the Kardashian family. Known for spending at least $2 million per year in an attempt to reduce his biological age, Johnson’s unconventional methods have included injecting himself with his 18-year-old son’s blood, adhering to a strict diet and sleep routine, and sending electrical shocks to his penis for longer-lasting erections.

Johnson sat down for this ‘Don’t Die’ feast with Khloé, Kim, and Kris Jenner, alongside plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and podcast host Andrew Huberman. Footage of the dinner was shared on Johnson’s TikTok account, quickly sparking a mixed response online.

One user joked, “POV the random group that forms when teachers randomly assign students together for group projects,” while another noted, “the collab we never knew we needed.”

@_bryan_johnson_

Hosted a Don’t Die dinner w @Kim Kardashian @Khloé Kardashian @Kris @Andrew Huberman @Dr Jason diamond @Kate Tolo

♬ original sound - Bryan Johnson

Guests enjoyed a meal of broccoli, cauliflower, black lentils, and a nutty pudding made from walnuts, macadamia nuts, pomegranate juice, berries, and cinnamon. Staying true to Johnson’s obsession with optimising every aspect of life, the dinner concluded promptly at 7:30 pm to ensure everyone’s sleep schedules remained intact.

Johnson has hosted “Don’t Die” dinners for some time now, using the meal as a pathway into learning more about how people think and feel about both health and what exactly it means to be human.

The dinner footage comes on the heels of Johnson sharing a “day in the life” video on his YouTube channel, where he revealed that he celebrates his birthday every 19 months due to his biohacking success. In the video titled My $16/Day Diet to Live to 200+, Johnson also claimed to have achieved a personal best in slowing down the ageing process at a rate of “0.64,” meaning for every 12 months that pass, he only ages 7.6 months.

During an interview with Fortune, Johnson spoke about how he starts each “Don’t Die” dinner with two thought-provoking questions for his guests.

First, he asks: “If you had access to an algorithm that could provide you with the best physical, mental, and spiritual health of your life, but in return, you had to follow its exact instructions for sleep and exercise, would you accept or decline?”

Next, he encourages guests to consider the 25th century, asking them to reflect on how future generations will perceive the morals, ethics, and norms of today: “This question invites introspection and contemplation of who we are in this moment,” the entrepreneur explained to Fortune.

The Kardashian family, known for their beauty brands, have eagerly embraced new technologies designed to keep their internal health as impeccable as their external appearance. So, their interest in dining with Johnson actually isn’t the most bizarre notion. Indeed, the entire ordeal underscores a broader cultural fascination with health, wellness, and the lengths people will go to in pursuit of longevity.

