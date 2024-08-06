Is Snoop Dogg earning more than athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics? The shocking amount revealed

Rapper Snoop Dogg has become NBC’s official Paris Olympics correspondent and people are dying to know exactly how much money the artist is receiving for his unique set of broadcasting skills.

Now don’t get me wrong, Snoop Dogg is definitely a multi-talented individual. The rapper is absolutely bursting with charisma. That being said, I hadn’t exactly predicted that he would become the official face of the 2024 Paris Olympics. My entire FYP on TikTok currently consists of footage of Snoop dancing, vibing with horses, and altogether having a fun ol’ time in Paris. The thing is though, the ‘Young, Wild & Free’ artist is not there simply for the giggles, he’s there to make a paycheck.

While there’s so much coverage already on the abysmal amount of money a number of the Olympics athletes are making at the competition, it’s taken quite a lot of people by surprise finding out exactly how much moolah Snoop Dogg is taking home for his Olympics stint. Spoiler alert: it’s a lot. Let’s get into it.

Why is Snoop Dogg at the Olympics?

The Paris Olympics is in no way, shape or form Snoop Dogg’s first dabble into sports commentary. Just a few months ago the rapper went viral for his broadcasting skills at a hockey game and then at a baseball game.

So, it makes sense that when media publisher NBC was looking for a sports correspondent and commentator with the ability to rack up views and amass engagement, they turned to Snoop.

One of NBC’s smartest moves was to put Snoop Dogg right into the centre of the action. With a character like him, you don’t want to keep him locked in the commentators box, you want him out in the crowd and in the arena interacting with the athletes and the audiences.

Snoop’s Olympic content sits on his personal TikTok page, but he always tags the official NBC Olympics & Paralympics page—sending thousands of his personal followers to the publication’s socials. And let’s just say that the videos do well. A majority of his sport-specific content amasses millions of views.

Basically, all the man has to do is dance, and 4.4 million people will tune in.

One of my personal favourite Snoop Dogg Olympic moments has to be when he went for a dip with Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps. Watching these two interact was like experiencing pure joy. The comments section also definitely agrees with me, with one user writing: “I saw someone say it yesterday, but they were like ‘how did Snoop Dogg become our nation’s representative?’ But I’m not mad at it.”

How much money is Snoop Dogg making at the Olympics?

While Snoop Dogg has never confirmed this number, a post recently went viral on X after Henry L McNamara, a New York-based venture capitalist, revealed that he allegedly sat next to an NCB executive who said that “Snoop gets paid $500,000 a day plus expenses” to be at the Olympics.

Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics - what a world — henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) August 4, 2024

For context, an athlete from the US will only take home approximately $38,000 for winning a gold medal. So, Snoop is earning a considerable amount more than some of the top Olympians from his own country. The rapper could end up walking away from the tournament with a hefty eight million dollars under his belt. You’ve got to give it to him, Snoop Dogg is a businessman first.