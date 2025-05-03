What is Mar-a-Lago face? Unpacking the beauty trend prompted by Donald Trump’s second term

The popular phrase, Mar-a-Lago has recently become a common way for people to mock and criticise conservative or right-leaning women who match an aesthetic often seen in Trump-land, aka, Florida.

Have you ever heard the term Mar-a-Lago face? No? Well, then you probably don’t spend too much time on X—Good for you! The popular phrase has recently become a common way for people to mock and criticise conservative or right-leaning women who match an aesthetic often seen in Trump-land, aka, Florida. Long story short, picture women with long (often lifeless) hair, tight skin, high-sat cheek bones, and pursed lips, and boom, you’ve got yourself a woman with a Mar-a-Lago face.

Some say Melania Trump originated the Mar-a-Lago face aesthetic, always sporting a strong orange-ish tan and emulating a certain feline femininity that seems to be lauded by conservatives. Cosmetic procedures such as filler, botox, and other beauty enhancement methods are also considered a part of this trend.

Irrespective of how this trend started, it now seems as though no-one is safe from being branded an eery Barbie:

One individual regularly associated with this term is Karoline Leavitt, Press Secretary for the Trump administration and someone who’s proven herself to be an unequivocally devoted foot soldier for Trump and his relentless extremism.

The 27-year-old is regularly criticised on TikTok and X for her messaging and blind allegiance, however, recently, it’s her looks that seemingly appear up for discussion. Lots of Gen Zers have been bringing the Mar-a-Lago term into discussion, arguing that this aesthetic is making these young conservative women look ten years older than they actually are.

There have been some interesting takes on social media, with people trying to understand why this specific aesthetic has become so popular among right-wing women. One netizen wrote: “The ‘Mar a Lago Makeover’ is a symptom of something psychologically amiss with MAGA women. Its presentation of ‘femininity’ is more extreme and performative than any drag show. They are signaling a willing transformation from a woman to an object meant for a particular male gaze.”

It is definitely interesting to see this slow shift, one that now allows us to almost guess someone’s political ideology based upon their physical appearance. Some game shows have even begun incorporating this new “surgical trend” into their episodes:

So, I think it’s safe to say that alongside the extensive negative impact Trump has had so far during his second term on the lives of American people, we can also now categorically say that he’s single-handedly managed to prompt a sweeping beauty trend as well.