Trump launches his 2028 presidential campaign, ignoring constitutional limitations

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 25, 2025 at 12:57 PM

In a move that has alarmed and shocked many political observers, President Donald Trump’s official merchandise store has begun selling “Trump 2028” hats and T-shirts. Yes, that’s right. Priced at $50 and $36, respectively, these items boldly feature the slogan “Rewrite the Rules.” While the merchandise may seem like a lighthearted campaign gimmick, it has ignited serious discussions about the constitutional implications.

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution explicitly prohibits any individual from being elected to the office of the President more than twice. This amendment was ratified in 1951 to ensure a rotation of leadership and prevent any one person from holding too much power. President Trump, having served two non-consecutive terms, is currently ineligible for a third term under this provision. But apparently, Trump missed that memo.

Can Trump serve a third term as president?

The idea of Donald Trump running for a third term has stirred constitutional debates. While the 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms, some, like Republican Representative Andy Ogles, propose amendments to allow a third term under specific conditions.

So, you can only imagine the reaction when the “Trump 2028” merchandise hit the shelves. Critics wasted no time in voicing their disapproval, arguing that it undermines the core principles of the Constitution and disrespects the democratic process.

Legal experts are also raising red flags, warning that promoting a third-term bid, even through merchandise, could be interpreted as an attempt to sidestep constitutional limits. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has previously highlighted concerns about actions that may violate constitutional constraints, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law.

@carringtonw

Trump’s selling 2028 hats. That’s a 3rd run for president. Illegal, unconstitutional, and dangerous. Did you know about this? Thoughts? #explore #donaldtrump #stoptrump #democrats #constitution #news #Uspolitics #womeninpolitics #blackwomeninpolitics

♬ original sound - Carrington

Some supporters view the merchandise as a deliberate attempt to test the waters for a potential constitutional amendment or to gauge public support for a third-term candidacy. The timing of the merchandise release, coinciding with discussions about the 2028 election, suggests that it may be more than just a novelty item... I know, it’s scary.

While the “Trump 2028” merchandise line may appear to be a harmless promotional effort, it raises significant constitutional questions.

Any attempt to bypass this limitation, whether through constitutional amendments or clever political gymnastics, deserves to be under scrutiny. After all, rewriting the Constitution to fit his own needs is quite on-brand for Trump.

