From teen mum to Gen Z favourite, Angela Rayner is the icon politics needs

From Ibiza to Parliament, Angela Rayner is reshaping British politics with her unapologetic authenticity and fierce commitment to real change.

64116

Angela Rayner has made waves in British politics not only for her policies but also for her unapologetically authentic presence—a mix of working-class grit, charisma, and relatability. The Member of Parliament for Ashton-under-Lyne, and now Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, has shattered expectations while navigating a minefield of sexist narratives, media obsessions, and even the darker corners of the internet. Let’s explore why Angela Rayner is the Gen Z politician for the moment, and how she’s weathered scandals and misogyny while also vibing in Ibiza.

How did Angela Rayner start her career in politics?

Forget Oxbridge debates or private-school polish; Rayner is proudly a product of the real world. Raised on a council estate, she left school at 16, pregnant and without qualifications. Her early career as a care worker gave her firsthand experience with the struggles of the working class, from low wages to zero-hour contracts.

Rayner’s fiery personality and natural leadership saw her rise through the ranks of the trade union movement, eventually becoming the most senior elected official of UNISON in the North West. In 2015, she made history as the first woman MP for Ashton-under-Lyne and hasn’t looked back since. For young voters tired of cookie-cutter politicians, Rayner’s no-nonsense attitude and real-life experience feel like a breath of fresh air.

Angela Rayner, the Ibiza queen

On Thursday 28 August 2024, a video went viral, sparking a wave of controversy, showing Deputy PM Angela Rayner raving in Ibiza alongside English actress and singer Denise van Outen. The footage, captured during the early hours at Hï Ibiza club, featured Rayner dressed in red, dancing to a remix of Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’. The clip, filmed around 4 a.m., quickly became the talk of social media, with young netizens rallying behind Rayner as the ultimate brat icon of the summer.

But not everyone was as thrilled as chronically online Gen Zers. Critics were quick to question her conduct, sparking heated debates about the line between personal freedom and public responsibility. Let’s be real. Yes, she attended a fundraiser at an Ibiza club. But somehow, her brief trip became a symbol of… what, exactly? That women in politics aren’t allowed to unwind? Imagine getting raked over the coals for fundraising in Ibiza while your male counterparts are off playing golf on ‘corporate retreats’. Rayner herself joked about it. In fact, during an interview with Kay Burley for Sky News, she effectively shut down critics who tried to turn it into a scandal: “I take my job really seriously, and I’m always in parliament and I’m always doing what needs to be done and I’ll continue to do that.”

In defence of the ongoing criticism, one X user clapped back: “Oh so Rayner partying in Ibiza is seen as being ‘not a serious politician’. Weird [because] she’s not doing anything wrong. Unlike your man [Boris] Johnson who thought of partying in No 10 while people died alone and the rest of us were in lockdown… was a completely serious politician. Right?”

The misogyny problem in UK media and politics

Angela Rayner’s rise to prominence hasn’t come without its share of misogynistic nonsense. A low point came in 2022 when an article suggested she tried to “distract” Boris Johnson in the House of Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs—cue the lazy Basic Instinct references. The claim was both absurd and deeply offensive, showcasing the relentless scrutiny and sexualisation women in politics face.

Rayner hit back with grace and fury, calling out the blatant sexism. “I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to distract a scrambling man incapable of debating issues beyond his own insecurities,” she said, cutting through the noise with her trademark wit.

Angela Rayner’s deepfake AI porn

As if instances of casual sexism weren’t enough, the PM has also been targeted by deepfake AI pornography. These digitally manipulated videos weaponise technology to demean and harass high-profile women—a disgusting trend that has also ensnared numerous celebrities. In fact, searches like “Angela Rayner hot” and similar hashtags further perpetuate this objectification, amplifying the harm caused by these doctored images and videos.

Unfortunately, Rayner’s case is not an isolated one; the rise of deepfake porn has ensnared countless famous women, turning their public personas and likeness into tools for exploitation.

From Megan Thee Stallion to Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter, the list of victims continues to grow, reflecting a disturbing trend that feeds on the hypervisibility of women in the digital age.

Why Angela Rayner is Gen Z’s politician

Angela Rayner is what younger voters have been craving: authenticity. She’s not afraid to talk about her struggles as a teen mum, her journey from care work to Parliament, or the inequalities she’s witnessed firsthand. Her working-class roots and direct approach resonate with a generation fed up with elitism.

Rayner’s policies reflect issues concerning Gen Z, from workers’ rights to accessible education. Her relatable personality and her passion for real change make her a standout in a political landscape often dismissed as out-of-touch.

Why are people obsessed with Angela Rayner’s height?

As we previously mentioned, search terms like “Angela Rayner height” paint a grim picture of how the public (and media) often reduces women in power to their physical attributes. For the record, Rayner is 5’6” and, yes, very good-looking—but why is that the focus?

Her critics would rather discuss her Ibiza fundraiser or speculate about her personal life than engage with her policies.

As Rayner continues to climb the ranks of British politics, she’s proving that authenticity and resilience can still win. Whether she’s delivering fiery speeches in Parliament or calling out sexism with a sharp tweet, Rayner embodies the kind of leadership Gen Z wants and deserves.