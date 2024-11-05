Megan Thee Stallion sues blogger for posting deepfake porn of her on behalf of Tory Lanez

Image courtesy of True Religion

In a deeply disturbing turn of events, rapper Megan Thee Stallion is now suing blogger Milagro Gramz for releasing deepfake pornography of her on behalf of Tory Lanez.

More than two years after an infamous trial in which Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the latter does not seem to be able to catch a break. Despite conclusive evidence of the violence that was committed against her, Lanez keeps being excused, defended, and supported by industry titans such as Drake, or his online fan base, including one blogger called Milagro Gramz. In a deeply disturbing turn of events, Megan is now suing Gramz for releasing deepfake pornography of her.

In case you don’t know, deepfakes are media assets (videos or images) created using a random person’s face or body that are then digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence to make it appear like they are someone else. The practice is frequently used maliciously to spread false information or expose and humiliate a target through the creation of porn, for instance.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, had filed a suit on Thursday 31 October 2024 in the Southern District of Florida, claiming that Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, known online as Milagro Gramz, has been acting on behalf of Tory Lanez when she shared this egregious content on X (formerly Twitter) with her 27,000 followers.

Milagro Gramz’s X account has been suspended following the news.

The lawsuit accused Cooper of “encouraging” her followers to watch a “doctored, artificially created video of Ms. Pete purportedly engaged in sexual acts without Ms. Pete’s knowledge or consent.”

The suit also alleges that Cooper has wrongly accused Megan of having a drinking problem, questioned her mental intelligence and referred to her as an “angry Black woman” and “lying ass hoe” during live streams.

To top it all off, Cooper also falsely claimed that Lanez did not shoot Megan and that the firearm he used to shoot the singer was not produced during the trial because it was missing.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently incarcerated on a 10-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of shooting the rapper. The incident occurred in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion. The legal charges that were subsequently pressed against Lanez polarised the rap community for years and led to a wave of misogynistic and racist backlash directed at Megan.

This narrative was notably fueled by other influential rappers in the community, including Drake, who insinuated that Megan lied about getting shot in his song ‘Circo Loco’. In December 2022, Lanez was convicted on all counts about the attack on her.

During the trial, Megan testified about how the fallout from the encounter made her depressed and hindered her career. She said that she was a private person who spoke out to defend her name and that she had been the target of abusive comments on social media.

“Because Tory has come out and told so many lies about me, and making this all a sex scandal, people don’t want to touch me,” the rapper stated in the past.

According to the new lawsuit, Cooper’s actions were “for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.”