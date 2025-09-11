Bad Bunny is not touring the US due to fear of ICE raids at concerts

Bad Bunny reveals that the reason there are no dates in the United States for his 2025-26 Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour is because of fears over ICE raids at his concerts.

He said in an interview with i-D that “there was the issue of like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny released the album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (I Should Have Taken More Photos) in January 2025 and started a live residency in San Juan on 11 July, with concerts titled “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (“I Don’t Want to Leave Here”). It has run every Friday to Sunday since, with fans enjoying 30 nights of performances, and will end on 14 September. He then takes DTMF on a 54-stop world tour that’s sold more than 2.6 million tickets, starting on 21 November in the Dominican Republic and finishing next July in Belgium.

And what may seem unthinkable to some artists and fans, Bad Bunny scheduled no dates for the US in his world tour itinerary.

In the interview, the artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was asked if the reason he did not schedule any tour dates in the US was due to concerns about the mass deportation of Latinos.

“Man, honestly, yes,” he replied. “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate—I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US, but specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US…”

“People from the US could come here to see the show,” Bad Bunny added. “Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of—like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny has previously been vocal about ICE arrests

Bad Bunny has previously voiced his concerns after he witnessed and documented an ICE arrest in Puerto Rico and shared a video of the incident on Instagram Stories. As reported on Variety in June of this year, the footage appeared to feature agents detaining people in the street.

The article added that the Puerto Rico native said in the clip: “Look, those motherfuckers are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

He also previously told Variety that performing in the US was “unnecessary,” adding that US fans have had no shortage of opportunities to see him perform over the past six years.