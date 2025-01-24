Bad Bunny’s album is a love letter to the iconic white plastic chair at family gatherings

When Bad Bunny dropped his latest album on 6 January, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos, the world didn’t just tune into his music, they also got the opportunity to revisit a piece of furniture considered by many as a global symbol of community and culture. I’m of course talking about the iconic plastic white chair. Nostalgia plays a crucial role in Bad Bunny’s music, so it’s no surprise that placing two instantly recognisable chairs on the front of his album cover art sparked widespread online conversation about the power of connection and family.
Let’s start with the obvious. Bad Bunny’s album is unapologetically Puerto Rican, with each track communicating a different aspect of his relationship with his homeland. It speaks to generations of Latinos who can feel the weight of migration, the longing for home, and the raw beauty of remembering where you came from. And right there, in the middle of all the heartfelt verses about his heritage and struggles, there’s a set of two plastic white chairs front and centre.
Now, for those of us with roots in any Mediterranean, Asian, African or Latin culture, the plastic white chair isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. If you grew up in Italy, the Dominican Republic, or Puerto Rico, this chair might as well be a family member. It’s the go-to seat for every backyard party, every summer gathering, birthday party, every conversation with the old uncles or aunts gossiping about the past, and probably the seat of choice for the more inebriated relatives who still think it’s a good idea to argue politics after finishing off three cases of beer.
But let’s explain why Bad Bunny’s recent shout-out to the humble plastic chair has prompted such a powerful and sentimental response.
I’m Italian. Yes, the place where people have summer lunches under an umbrella (an ombrellone, as we call it) on the beach, trying to escape the sweltering heat. And guess what? The plastic white chair was right there, with all of us. As a kid, it was where I spent my time watching random men drinking Birra Moretti and arguing over chess games. And then there were the grandmothers, carefully braiding our hair with the grace only a mother could offer, using these plastic chairs as their base of operations. Meanwhile, us kids were running around, dodging and weaving between the chairs, playing games, doing our summer homework—or just avoiding it altogether.
But it wasn’t just about the chair, was it? It was about what that chair represented. It’s a symbol of home. The symbol of family gatherings, the symbol of summers that never quite ended, the symbol of something deeply ingrained in the fabric of our lives. This is where we come from. This is where we find ourselves.
And here comes Bad Bunny, throwing that chair into the spotlight, reminding us of the little things we take for granted:
The chair is a literal icon of nostalgia, connecting the dots between generations and nationalities. I’m Italian, you’re Puerto Rican, they’re Dominican, but we’re all sitting in the same white plastic chair, sipping whatever drink we’ve got in hand, reflecting on our roots.
We’re living in a time when the world feels more divided than ever, politically and socially. And in response, Bad Bunny has done something that not only unites Latinx culture but in a way, globalises it. In a moment when far-right politics are on the rise when we’re witnessing a resurgence of nationalism and ostracisation, Bad Bunny is bringing us back to a space of unity. The singer is reminding us of our heritage in the most organic and unpretentious way possible.
And it’s not just older generations reflecting on their roots—Gen Z is leading the charge this time. All over social media, young people are sharing their own experiences, posting videos with the iconic plastic white chair, or even crying as they listen to the album’s raw, emotional lyrics.
Let’s be real for a second—the Monobloc chair is hardly a thing of beauty. You won’t find it gracing the pages of design magazines or on the cover of Architectural Digest. It’s cheap, flimsy, and, honestly, kind of hideous. But that’s exactly why it works. This white plastic chair isn’t here to be fancy, it’s here to represent real life and most importantly, be reliable.
The Monobloc chair is a lightweight, stackable polypropylene seat, typically white, and arguably the most widely used piece of furniture in the world. Its name comes from “mono” (one) and “bloc” (block), referring to the fact that it’s moulded from a single piece of plastic. Found in gardens across Europe, cafés in Africa, and street-side restaurants in Asia, it’s the go-to for cheap, durable seating.
Bad Bunny took something as basic and as ubiquitous as the plastic white chair to tell us that our history, our heritage, and the things that seem insignificant are the very things that make us who we are.
In today’s world, where mainstream media and pop culture often try to commodify everything, Bad Bunny is unapologetically raw. The artist is rejecting conformity, and in doing so, he’s connecting people—all people—through the universal experience of identity and nostalgia. And hey, for once, we’re not hearing him shout “Bad Bunnnyyyyy” at the beginning of every song, which, let’s be real, is a strong indicator that this album is going to be something special.
As the singer continues to break down barriers in the reggaetón world—rejecting machismo and homophobia, blending genres, and sticking to his roots—he’s giving us something to hold on to.
As Bad Bunny has made clear in the past, he’s all about doing things his way. That means celebrating his culture while also pushing back against the misogyny and homophobia that often plague reggaetón and the Latin trap.