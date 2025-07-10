Culture
Do artists really owe us surprise guests at gigs, or are our expectations out of control?

By Eliza Frost

Published Jul 10, 2025 at 05:49 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Is it right to feel disappointed if an artist doesn’t bring out a surprise guest at a gig?
When did it become such a thing for artists to bring out special guests during gigs? This idea of ‘the unexpected’ has exploded recently, creating the buzz of who, what, and when. But honestly, isn’t there a slight disappointment when nothing happens—other than the concert you paid good money to see, of course?

Recently, I was in the crowd when Olivia Rodrigo brought out Ed Sheeran to perform ‘A Team’ at British Summer Time in London. And when Sabrina Carpenter welcomed ’80s band Duran Duran on stage for a rendition of ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, the mums and dads in the audience had the time of their lives, and so did I.

@edhq

Ed popping up with @Olivia Rodrigo at BST was a core memory 🩷 #edhq #EdSheeran #oliviarodrigo

♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran HQ
@callumhasvertigo

she’s soooo unserious #sabrinacarpenter #hungrylikethewolf #duranduran #shortsweet #teamsabrina #hydepark #bsthydepark #festival #livemusic #concert #popmusic #fangirl @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina @Duran Duran

♬ Hungry Like the Wolf (US Remix) [2009 Remaster] - Duran Duran

It’s fun, sure. But is a surprise guest now essential to keep crowds on their toes? And to keep artists relevant on social media?

Bringing out Sheeran felt like a mixed bag at Rodrigo’s show. Maybe I was just standing near people indifferent to the ‘Shape of You’ singer. But these guest appearances are everywhere: Addison Rae joining Lana Del Rey to perform ‘Diet Pepsi’, Dua Lipa bringing out Charli XCX to celebrate their ‘365 party girl’ energy in London. It’s becoming standard.

When did artists start bringing out special guests?

It’s not exactly a new phenomenon. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour thrived off this. Fans would obsess over who she’d bring out, what song they’d perform, what colour outfit she’d be wearing that night. It’s free marketing. Artists barely have to do anything—a text, a quick rehearsal, and suddenly everyone’s talking about who showed up.

Even without guests, surprises keep fans hooked. During Carpenter’s Nonsense tour, she’d write custom outros for each city—something she stopped in her latest Short n’ Sweet tour by adding a fake mic malfunction. Recently, she started striking a new sexy pose during Juno’s “Have you ever tried this one?” lyric, only to switch it out for launching t-shirts via cannon into the crowd instead.

You could feel the slight disappointment in the crowd when the tees flew in their direction. Phones were ready, recording, waiting to see what Carpenter would do next. But it was just a t-shirt. Was it a power move? A quiet “I’m not giving in to every trend,” or perhaps she’d finally run out of Kama Sutra poses

The rise of the surprise factor

It’s not just guests. Dance trends are in on it, too. Remember waiting to see who Charli XCX’s next ‘Apple’ dance girl was, or who Role Model’s ‘Sally’ would be on tour?

@dazed

2/3 of the Powerpuff Girls activated 💥 @Charli XCX brought out @chappell roan for the apple dance in Barcelona during her headline Sweat Tour show with @Troye Sivan 🍏 #Dazed #Charlixcx #ChappellRoan #TroyeSivan #SweatTour #PrimaveraSound

♬ original sound - dazed
@theveryfirstnite

I LITERALLY WILL NEVER SHUT UPPPP #rolemodel #sallywhenthewinerunsout #noplaceliketour #philly #kansasanymore #rolemodelconcert #tuckerpillsbury #rolemodelmusic @tucker

♬ original sound - paige ⭐️

Even if you’re not at the gig, you’re still part of the hype, refreshing your TikTok FYP to see what happened. It’s why fans drain their batteries live-streaming entire shows.

The pre-show surprise guest predictions

When it comes to surprise guests, gig-goers are also taking to TikTok with their pre-show predictions, often sharing outlandish promises along the lines of: “If Lana Del Ray comes out, I’ll shave my eyebrows off,” or “If Dolly Parton comes out, I’ll legally change my name to Dolly,” and even: “If Taylor Swift plays ‘London Boy’, I will move to England.”

@ellarosezohra

Did you even watch Sabrina at BST if you didn’t place odds on who was gonna be a surprise guest? #fyp #sabrinacarpenter

♬ original sound - Ella-Rose
@saskilauryn

What are the chances 💜 #erastour #taylorswift #erastouredinburgh

♬ original sound - saski lauryn
@caitsbooks

not sure who started this trend but i love it (clock app- this is a joke we promise) #erastour #surprisesong #taylorswift #caitsbooks

♬ original sound - Cait Jacobs

But are these sky-high expectations setting fans up for disappointment? Isn’t the artist themselves the main event? You queued for hours and paid a small fortune to be there, after all.

Well, judging from reaction videos on social media, it’s another mixed bag. One user even claimed to have a “phobia” of Ed Sheeran.

@jaderezendec

our lore goes too deep #bsthydepark #edsheeran #oliviarodrigo #london

♬ original sound - jade

Meanwhile, parents seeing Duran Duran come out with Carpenter? Living their best lives.

@olivia192002

Sorry Sabrina, Duran Duran comes first for mother 🤣 #bst #duranduran #sabrinacarpenter #britishsummertimefestival #hydepark

♬ original sound - Olivia 🦋

At the end of the day, surprise guests, secret dances, unexpected setlists—it all keeps fans on edge. But sometimes, maybe it’s worth remembering why you went in the first place. To hear an album you’ve rinsed on Spotify, live and loud, alongside thousands of people doing the exact same.

