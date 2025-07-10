Do artists really owe us surprise guests at gigs, or are our expectations out of control?

Images courtesy of TikTok

While you’ve paid for a ticket to go and see a particular band or singer, it’s the shock factor that gets people talking. Let's dive into special guests, dance routines, and the element of surprise in live music.

When did it become such a thing for artists to bring out special guests during gigs? This idea of ‘the unexpected’ has exploded recently, creating the buzz of who, what, and when. But honestly, isn’t there a slight disappointment when nothing happens—other than the concert you paid good money to see, of course?

Recently, I was in the crowd when Olivia Rodrigo brought out Ed Sheeran to perform ‘A Team’ at British Summer Time in London. And when Sabrina Carpenter welcomed ’80s band Duran Duran on stage for a rendition of ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, the mums and dads in the audience had the time of their lives, and so did I.

It’s fun, sure. But is a surprise guest now essential to keep crowds on their toes? And to keep artists relevant on social media?

Bringing out Sheeran felt like a mixed bag at Rodrigo’s show. Maybe I was just standing near people indifferent to the ‘Shape of You’ singer. But these guest appearances are everywhere: Addison Rae joining Lana Del Rey to perform ‘Diet Pepsi’, Dua Lipa bringing out Charli XCX to celebrate their ‘365 party girl’ energy in London. It’s becoming standard.

When did artists start bringing out special guests?

It’s not exactly a new phenomenon. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour thrived off this. Fans would obsess over who she’d bring out, what song they’d perform, what colour outfit she’d be wearing that night. It’s free marketing. Artists barely have to do anything—a text, a quick rehearsal, and suddenly everyone’s talking about who showed up.

Even without guests, surprises keep fans hooked. During Carpenter’s Nonsense tour, she’d write custom outros for each city—something she stopped in her latest Short n’ Sweet tour by adding a fake mic malfunction. Recently, she started striking a new sexy pose during Juno’s “Have you ever tried this one?” lyric, only to switch it out for launching t-shirts via cannon into the crowd instead.

You could feel the slight disappointment in the crowd when the tees flew in their direction. Phones were ready, recording, waiting to see what Carpenter would do next. But it was just a t-shirt. Was it a power move? A quiet “I’m not giving in to every trend,” or perhaps she’d finally run out of Kama Sutra poses…

The rise of the surprise factor

It’s not just guests. Dance trends are in on it, too. Remember waiting to see who Charli XCX’s next ‘Apple’ dance girl was, or who Role Model’s ‘Sally’ would be on tour?

Even if you’re not at the gig, you’re still part of the hype, refreshing your TikTok FYP to see what happened. It’s why fans drain their batteries live-streaming entire shows.

The pre-show surprise guest predictions

When it comes to surprise guests, gig-goers are also taking to TikTok with their pre-show predictions, often sharing outlandish promises along the lines of: “If Lana Del Ray comes out, I’ll shave my eyebrows off,” or “If Dolly Parton comes out, I’ll legally change my name to Dolly,” and even: “If Taylor Swift plays ‘London Boy’, I will move to England.”

But are these sky-high expectations setting fans up for disappointment? Isn’t the artist themselves the main event? You queued for hours and paid a small fortune to be there, after all.

Well, judging from reaction videos on social media, it’s another mixed bag. One user even claimed to have a “phobia” of Ed Sheeran.

Meanwhile, parents seeing Duran Duran come out with Carpenter? Living their best lives.

At the end of the day, surprise guests, secret dances, unexpected setlists—it all keeps fans on edge. But sometimes, maybe it’s worth remembering why you went in the first place. To hear an album you’ve rinsed on Spotify, live and loud, alongside thousands of people doing the exact same.