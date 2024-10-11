Culture
Gordon Ramsay gives Dua Lipa stern warning after trying her viral Diet Coke pickle juice cocktail

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Oct 11, 2024 at 01:10 PM

Gordon Ramsay gives Dua Lipa stern warning after trying her viral Diet Coke pickle juice cocktail
In the world of TikTok trends, nothing is off the table. We’ve seen Saltburn-inspired cocktails, beetlejuice lips, and even parasite cleanses. So, it’s fair to say that none of us were particularly shocked when Dua Lipa went online and revealed her latest drink obsession: Diet Coke mixed with pickle juice and jalapeño juice. However, one celebrity chef definitely did not get the hype and was more than happy to share his opinion with the rest of the world.

In case you haven’t seen the viral video, the singer’s TikTok begins by showing her pouring an entire can of Diet Coke into a cup brimming with ice. Then, in what can only be described as the culinary equivalent of “hold my drink,” she proceeds to dump pickle juice—pickle slices and all—into the soda. But wait, there’s more! For that extra kick, she drizzles in jalapeño juice. Because why stop at just one flavour catastrophe when you can have two?

@dualipaofficial

What do we call her?

♬ original sound - Dua Lipa

In the clip, Lipa laughs as people in the background give her the side-eye, commenting, “The lady in the back is like, ‘What the hell is she doing?’”

The drink recipe quickly began gaining traction, with TikTok users everywhere trying it out and sharing their reactions to the pickle Coke craze.

@anna.antonje

@Dua Lipa what are you doing ??? 😳😂

♬ dance the night away sped - ⭐️
@luxegen

We tried @Dua Lipa ‘s pickle juice Diet Coke – here’s what we think…🤣🫢 Dua Lipa Pickle Juice Diet Coke Weird Food Combinations Dua Lipa Drink

♬ original sound - luxegen

And there was one more person keen to try out the drink, Kitchen Nightmares host and world-renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay. Famous for his brutal honesty and ability to roast just about anyone about anything, Ramsay posted his own TikTok, visibly bracing himself for what he was about to endure. “I had to try what Dua Lipa was cooking up,” the chef declared, probably knowing deep down that this wouldn’t end well.

@gordonramsayofficial

Replying to @Gordon Ramsay Had to try what @Dua Lipa was cooking up…..

♬ original sound - Gordon Ramsay

Almost immediately after taking a gulp of the drink Ramsay spat out the liquid and exclaimed: “Dua Lipa, for god’s sake girl! You’ll ruin your vocal cords! Sh*t!”

Several netizens left comments under the chef’s video, with one stating “I will not be trying this, but I 100% trust Gordon’s review,” while another chimed in with, “I think he put too much jalapeños and pickle juice.” Ah, yes, because clearly the ratios were the problem here.

So, will you be brave enough to give this viral sensation a go?

