Beetlejuice lips are the latest TikTok beauty trend urging Gen Z to embrace their natural looks

TikTok’s latest beauty trend is turning the tables on the filler-obsessed aesthetic. The ‘Beetlejuice lips’ look, inspired by the movie, is encouraging netizens to embrace their natural lips.

61525

A recent TikTok beauty trend has been sweeping the platform, but this time it’s not promoting another impossible beauty standard. Instead, the new aesthetic is celebrating natural imperfections, while also paying tribute to one of the most trending movies out there right now. Introducing: ‘Beetlejuice lips’.

Forget minimally invasive botox trends such as EmFace and Kylie Jenner-inspired buccal fat removals and plumbed-up lips. ‘Beetlejuice lips’ are all about embracing your natural lip creases. Let’s unpack this one together.

What are Beetlejuice lips?

In a viral video posted on 5 September 2024, which now has over 42 million views, beauty creator Adrianna Kalisz showcased a bold, two-toned look. Using green eye paint and black eyeshadow, Kalisz crafted a striking zebra-striped lip effect that’s now taken off online—especially among those with unmodified and natural lips. Why? Because this trend only works if you’ve got legit lip creases, and fillers just don’t cut it.

With the iconic track ‘Say My Name’ from Beetlejuice The Musical playing in the background, Kalisz paints her lips in chartreuse green (bold, we know) and then dusts black eyeshadow into her lip creases. The result? A zebra-striped, black-on-green pattern that’s as edgy as it is eye-catching. Kalisz credits the “zebra lips” look to Portuguese beauty creator Luara Reisinger.

@luarareisinger Respondendo a @Jolyne Parte 3! Agora chega de boca zebrada, né? Hahaha Qual é sua preferida? ♬ som original - Luara Reisinger

Pretty soon, the entire beauty community on TikTok began joining in:

Why do Beetlejuice lips only work for people without lip filler?

Here’s the kicker, though, this trend isn’t for everyone. If you’ve got lip fillers, the look might fall flat—literally. Deep, natural creases are essential for this shadowy stripe effect, and fillers, as it turns out, just smooth those right out.

Case in point: Jeffree Star. The beauty creator’s attempt at the trend garnered over 29 million views, but instead of zebra stripes, his lips turned into a blotchy black mess. “Um, have we been duped?” Star quipped. It turns out that his lip fillers were the culprit, leaving his crease-less lips unable to achieve the bold Beetlejuice look. The internet ate it up, with fans gleefully pointing out that, for once, a beauty trend was actually better suited for the unmodified lip.

And that’s where the real fun begins. Viewers, evidently tired of watching influencers with plumped lips and Botox-smooth skin promote unattainable beauty standards, are loving this unfiltered, filler-free moment. One X user stated: “It’s so funny to see influencers fail to do the Beetlejuice lip makeup trend” Another added: “Uh, okay, so there’s a Beetlejuice lipstick trend going around, and apparently, if you have lip filler, then it doesn’t work”

Graphic designer and musician Robbie Roe also jumped on the trend after seeing Star’s botched attempt. In a video, Roe said: “There’s something kind of beautiful about a beauty trend that’s only for people who don’t have fillers… Maybe this is the start of more trends that celebrate the natural creases and lines on our faces.” Roe’s video, resonating with many online, quickly gained nearly 4 million views and 430,000 likes.

ever since the beetlejuice lips became a trend i've seen so many anti botox makeup videos that use the wrinkles in their faces to create gorgeous looks because people with botox and lip fillers don't have the creases to recreate them and i fw it — coral⁷ (@crazylivingx) September 13, 2024

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, minimally invasive procedures grew by 7 per cent in 2023, with over 25 million performed. However, surgeons in the UK are reporting a noticeable rise in women opting to have their lip fillers dissolved, signalling a shift in beauty standards. Dr. Bashir, a cosmetic surgeon with over a decade of experience, observed that filler removal is at an all-time high. The expert estimates that around 20 per cent of his clients, both in Lahore and London, now request to have their fillers reduced or removed entirely.

It seems the ‘Beetlejuice lips’ trend, and others like it, reflect a growing movement toward embracing natural beauty.

So, while the beauty industry continues to churn out unattainable standards, here’s to the rise of makeup that works with your face, not against it.