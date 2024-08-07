Is Olivia Rodrigo going to feature on nemesis Sabrina Carpenter’s new album?

Fans online have begun speculating if Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo might finally once and for all squash their beef on the former’s upcoming album ‘Short n’ Sweet’. But, is there any truth to it?

In the ever-dramatic world of pop music, few potential collaborations could generate as much buzz as a team-up between Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo. The mere possibility of these two queens working together has sent fans into a serious frenzy, marking a dramatic twist in the narrative of their previously rumoured feud. Let’s delve into the backstory of their alleged beef and why fans are losing it over a possible collab.

On 3 June 2024, Carpenter surprised fans by announcing her new album, Short n’ Sweet, in an Instagram post: “This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too.”. The album, a playful nod to her mini stature, has been highly anticipated among Carpenter stans.

As reported by Variety, her latest work is infused with 90s pop influences, though Carpenter notes that her songwriting often reflects on past events or future musings rather than immediate experiences. “It feels easier to write about things that happened in the past, or that haven’t happened yet. My producers tell me I’m beating a dead horse because I’ll write a song three years after I last spoke to the person who inspired the lyric,” she told the publication.

While no guest artists have been officially announced for Short n’ Sweet, Carpenter has worked with notable names such as Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff on the hit Please Please Please. She has also been spotted in the studio with Julia Michaels and Ian Kirkpatrick.

However, one of the most exciting rumours is a possible collaboration with Miss Olivia Rodrigo. Yes, you read that right. Although not confirmed and possibly not for this album, such a team-up would undoubtedly cause a major stir. Given their shared history involving Joshua Bassett, which inspired hits like Drivers License and because I liked a boy, a collaboration would be monumental, to say the least.

Let's work it out on the remix!



I mean, shall we rewind and pause on the drama between these two singers? Carpenter and Rodrigo’s alleged feud began in early 2021, coinciding with the release of Rodrigo’s debut single, ‘drivers license’. The song, a heartfelt track about her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, quickly grabbed everyone’s attention. Fans dissected the lyrics, deciphering that the “blonde” girl who was “much older” was likely Carpenter.

In response to these rumours, Carpenter took to Instagram in January 2021 to set the record straight about her single ‘Skin’. She praised Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ as a “magnificent” song and clarified that ‘Skin’ wasn’t targeting anyone specifically. “The song isn’t calling out one single person,” Carpenter said. “Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year… it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin… and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings.”

Over time, the intensity of the rumoured feud between Carpenter and Rodrigo began to fade. Both artists continued to focus on their music careers, releasing new hits and establishing themselves in the industry. Despite the media buzz, they maintained professionalism and avoided direct conflict.

However, the turning point came with the new prospect of a collaboration between Carpenter and Rodrigo, which has generated immense excitement among fans.

After the announcement, it’s fair to say that fans are buzzing with excitement, celebrating the idea of seeing their favourite artists unite. Comments such as “Rumours are circulating that Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina carpenter are communicating for a possible collaboration!” have been flooding X over the past few days.

Not sure about you, but I can’t wait to see what unfolds between these two singers. The anticipation for a potential collaboration is through the roof. So stay tuned!