Casey Anthony is officially back in the spotlight. And she’s calling herself a legal advocate on TikTok

While Casey Anthony was acquitted and found not guilty for the death of her daughter, as far as the public is concerned, she committed atrocious acts against her child and should have been jailed for the crime.

In 2008, Casey Anthony was charged with first-degree murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee. While Anthony was ultimately acquitted and found not guilty by a jury, as far as the public is concerned, she committed atrocious acts against her child and should have been jailed for the crime. Despite society’s opinions, Anthony didn’t shy away from the limelight—taking part in numerous interviews and participating in a documentary in 2022 titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Now, 18 years after her daughter’s death, Anthony has reappeared once more, taking to TikTok to promote herself as a “legal advocate.”

The Casey Anthony case garnered tons of media attention, so much so that at one point Anthony was deemed one of the most hated women in America. And from the looks of it, the 38-year-old’s decision to pursue a career as a social media influencer hasn’t exactly sat well with the public.

So, from the crimes she was accused of to the latest updates on her journey to so-called redemption, here’s everything you need to know about Casey Anthony.

Who is Casey Anthony?

Casey Anthony is a 38-year-old woman who, in 2008, was investigated for the death of her two-year-old daughter Caylee. The young toddler was reported missing in July by her grandmother Cindy Anthony, who told police officers that she had not seen the child for 31 days. Casey had allegedly given different explanations as to Caylee’s whereabouts for the weeks prior to the 911 call.

Anthony later told police that her daughter had been kidnapped by a nanny—a false claim and one that subsequently led to her arrest. The skeletal remains of Caylee were found in December 2008. Investigative reports and trial testimony varied between duct tape being found near the front and mouth of the skull. The medical examiner listed the child’s cause of death as “homicide by undetermined means.”

Anthony was ultimately found not guilty of first-degree murder in 2011 but was charged with four misdemeanour counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. The public was outraged by the not guilty verdict and has always stood firm in the belief that Anthony killed her child.

Here are some of the primary reasons people still believe that Anthony murdered her daughter: She took 31 days to report Caylee missing, she repeatedly lied to the police about both her and her daughter’s movements, and there was a lot of evidence presented that pointed to neglect of Caylee. However, due to a lack of forensic evidence, Anthony’s defence team—who had argued during the trial that Caylee died due to “accidental drowning” and George, Casey’s father, hid the body—took the win.

Why is Casey Anthony on TikTok?

18 years after Casey Anthony became one of the most hated women in America, she has returned to the spotlight in full force. On Saturday 1 March 2025, Anthony posted her first video to TikTok. With the comments section well and truly turned off, the former Florida resident told viewers that she had launched a new career as a “legal advocate.”

“I’ve been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” Anthony stated.

“My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people, to give people tools and resources that they can utilise,” Anthony continued, encouraging anyone watching the video to reach out and share their problems.

Understandably, the internet exploded—with dozens of netizens taking to X and TikTok to share their outrage and disgust seeing this individual on their screens:

Why Anthony ever believed her rebrand as a legal advocate was going to sit well with the majority of society I don’t know. It’s evident that in the court of public opinion, Casey Anthony will always be seen as guilty.