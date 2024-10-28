The Future
Gen Z are now bringing their parents to job interviews, proving helicopter parenting has gone too far

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Oct 28, 2024 at 01:40 PM

After people secure an important job interview, it’s normal practice to turn to friends and family to get advice about how to nail the upcoming meeting. However, it looks like some Gen Zers might be taking things a step too far by actually asking their parents to hop on the Zoom call with them for backup. Yup, you’ve read that right. Gen Z are reportedly having their parents accompany them to job interviews in the hopes that a bit of extra muscle will help them charm their potential new employers. We’ve seen loud quitting, lazy girl jobs, and career echo chambers, but this might be the most chaotic work trend yet. 

If you know anything about Gen Zers, you’ve probably encountered the stereotype that we are just a bunch of chronically overwhelmed, delulu, smartphone babies with insufficient life skills. And unfortunately studies like the one conducted by Resume Templates in April this year aren’t helping us to shake that reputation off.

According to the resume helper, which also publishes job reports: “Gen Z has a reputation for lacking the independence, motivation, and real-world knowledge to contribute in the workplace.” Ouch.

The company surveyed 1,428 US-based Gen Zers and found that a lot of parents still haven’t taken off the training wheels when it comes to independently finding a job, or writing a job application.

Apparently, roughly 70 per cent of the respondents surveyed ask their parents for help in the job search process. Moreover, almost a fifth, or 16 per cent reported their parents even submitted job applications for them.

Of those who found a job, 83 per cent credit success to their elders. In fact, 26 per cent of all Gen Zers who have undergone a job search in the past year say that they have taken a parent to an interview.

@ivehaditpodcast

Gen Z is bringing their parents to job interviews.. #fyp #fypage #foryoupage #genz #parents #parentsoftiktok #generations #jobinterview #cringe #therapy

♬ original sound - I’ve Had It Podcast

For those who had a parent come to an in-person interview, 37 per cent say that their parent accompanied them to the office, 26 per cent say their parent physically sat in the interview room, and 18 per cent say their parent introduced themselves to the manager. Additionally, 7 per cent say their parents actually answered questions for them.

And I know what you are thinking, helicopter parenting has gone wayyyy too far. But this is the world we live in now. One where a mother will casually join a job interview and encourage their child to talk about the time they organised a food drive. I can just see it now: ‘That’s really going to drive it home, honey! You’re doing great.’

At these shocking revelations, the researchers had to dig deeper of course:

Of those who attended virtual interviews, 71 per cent reported that their parents were off-camera, while 29 per cent say their parents were visible on-camera. The majority of on-camera parents spoke directly to the hiring manager, and 85 per cent gave information to their children.

Understandably, taking your parents to job interviews with you isn’t necessarily advisable.

@anna..papalia

20% of Gen Z Applicants brought a Parent to Their Job Interview I blame the parents! #howtointerviewforajob #interviewpreparation #genzlife #greenscreenvideo #hiring #corporatejobs #howtointerview #greenscreen

♬ original sound - Anna Papalia

“Young workers will not gain practical knowledge and experience with the application process this way, and they will likely be less invested and prepared for an employer’s expectations during the interview process,” ResumeTemplates’ Executive Resume Writer Andrew Stoner explained in response to these new trends in the job search market.

“If young workers lack motivation or knowledge, their chances for success in recruiting, and even more in the job, are limited.”

“I wouldn’t hire somebody who brought their parent to a job interview and I would, as I escorted them out, tell the parent ‘Here is the name and number of my therapist, you need to phone them’,” a host of the I’ve Had It podcast said in response to the survey.

So, if you want to signal to your potential boss that you are a confident and self-sufficient problem solver, it would probably be best to tell your mom to wait in the car for this one.

