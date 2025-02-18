Is TikTok’s protect your peace trend empowering Gen Z women or causing social isolation?

Images courtesy of TikTok

Amid so many life-changing events for Gen Z, the ‘protect your peace’ TikTok trend highlights isolation as an aspirational lifestyle.

When scrolling through TikTok, it’s pretty hard to miss the ever-constant presence of videos about “protecting your peace,” a social movement that encourages women to set boundaries, cut off negativity, and focus on their mental well-being. But while prioritising peace sounds empowering, could this trend be isolating women from their communities?

TikTok’s AI-generated caption for this trend frames it as an uplifting practice: “Discover how to protect your peace and prioritise self-care on your healing journey. Embrace self-love and set healthy boundaries to maintain peace.” At its core, this message is generally positive—promoting self-care and emotional well-being. But as the trend has evolved, this type of content has started to push women toward unintentional isolation. Not only has “protecting your peace” become synonymous with self-isolation, it has even become a clear symbol of a desirable lifestyle for women.

After living through the isolation of the pandemic, it is clear to see why this trend resonates with Gen Z. For many, having a low-energy social schedule feels more comfortable after a long period of social isolation, where the main source of connection came virtually. Our worldview has therefore become slower-paced and confined primarily to our homes. Amid such a life-changing event for many of Gen Z, this is where the “protect your peace” trend comes in, highlighting isolation as an aspirational lifestyle.

It is clear that this trend started as something positive, however, it is more the romanticisation of this lifestyle that creates issues. TikTok trends like these create pressure to be constantly “protecting your peace” and your own time. Many TikTok creators now glamourise solitude through this trend, showcasing aesthetic vlogs of solo coffee runs, quiet nights in bed by 9 pm, and enjoying the mundanity of being alone.

While it’s great to see positivity in the small things, if these activities become desirable, is this pushing us into thinking these are the only activities we should be filling our time with? What about connecting with new and old friends, broadening our opinions through listening to others, and learning from mistakes? The majority of the activities seen in this trend seem to be the opposite of any of the above. Additionally, many of these isolating activities are a way of avoiding the natural chaos and discomfort in our lives, and in reality, attempting to control it.

@_alyssasage i love focusing on myself but it gets lonely ♬ original sound - Sad Audios

Furthermore, we know that community has always been important for women. Female success has often been rooted in collective strength to overcome inequality, and therefore, encouraging women to become insular suggests a dangerous undercurrent of control through isolation within this trend.

What are the dangers of the ‘protecting your peace’ TikTok trend?

For Gen Z, it has been found that we depend on our digital world for survival and growth, and, I would argue, the connection it brings. This pushes Gen Z “deeper into social isolation than any other generation”, and the “protect your peace” trend highlights the dangerously fine line between healthy boundaries and isolation. Enjoying alone time is something which we should all explore, especially in such a formative time of our lives. However, the idea that this romanticised version of isolation is a desirable lifestyle is dangerous, as it perpetuates social isolation, something we have experienced so much of already by living through the pandemic and in a virtual age.

By cutting out difficult conversations, distancing from challenging relationships, and avoiding conflict in the name of self-preservation, some may find themselves disconnected from their community and less confident socially. While it’s crucial to establish healthy boundaries, true healing often comes from navigating difficult emotions rather than retreating from them.

The message behind “protecting your peace” isn’t inherently harmful, but when self-care becomes synonymous with isolation, it can deprive women of the support systems that empower them. Rather than viewing peace as something we can achieve by shutting others out, perhaps we should redefine it as the ability to navigate life’s challenges while staying connected with those around us. True peace isn’t about avoiding discomfort but about building the strength to face it, with a community for support.

In a world that already pushes us toward isolation, the real challenge isn’t protecting our peace, it’s maintaining a strong community.