Could you go an entire year without spending money? Unpacking TikTok’s No Buy 2025 movement

Image by elysiaberman from TikTok

As the ‘No Buy 2025’ movement gains traction, especially among TikTok influencers, it challenges consumers to rethink their spending habits and prioritise financial freedom.

TikTok has become a hub for influencers to share everything from shopping hauls to life hacks. But in 2025, a new trend is flipping the narrative. Introducing the ‘No Buy 2025 Challenge’, where participants pledge to pause nonessential spending for an entire year.

During a time when financial pressures are mounting and housing costs are skyrocketing, the concept of a ‘No Buy year’ is gaining serious traction, especially among female creators on TikTok. This challenge might seem frivolous at first, but it speaks directly to those seeking financial freedom, a break from non-stop consumerism, and a more sustainable lifestyle. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is the ‘No Buy 2025’ challenge?

Led primarily by women, this movement is using their social capital and influence online to encourage followers to reevaluate their spending habits and embrace conscious consumption. The new trend is a personal commitment to stop spending on unnecessary items for a set period—typically a year. Participants aim to save money, reduce waste, and rethink their consumption habits. So no late-night ASOS hauls basically.

The rules of the ‘No Buy 2025’ challenge vary by individual, but most participants focus on cutting out nonessential purchases like new clothes, accessories, gadgets, or takeaways while sticking to essentials like groceries, rent, and health care. Some allow small indulgences, such as travel or concerts, as long as they fit within a strict budget.

Why is the ‘No buy 2025’ challenge trending on TikTok?

As reported by Glamour, the trend gained traction in response to financial pressures and rising inflation, which have left many people feeling dissatisfied with their spending habits. TikToker Rebecca Sowden, a self-described “recovering super spender,” told the publication: “It gave me so much confidence in saying, ‘No, I can say no to this stuff.’ The world will not end if I don’t buy that thing that’s on sale.”

Another TikToker, Mia, known as @miawestrap on the video-sharing platform, shared her own No Buy experience, confessing in a video that she saved around £7,000 through a no-buy year in 2024. The content creator claimed she skipped buying new clothes, accessories, and home decor but allowed occasional thrifting. And she says she will continue her no-buy mandate in 2025, with room in the budget for travel.

What’s driving the ‘No Buy 2025’ trend?

As previously mentioned, the ‘No Buy 2025’ movement is fueled by a mix of financial strain, environmental awareness, and the need for a mental reset. Persistent inflation has made life more expensive, pushing people to rethink their spending. At the same time, many are becoming more conscious of the environmental toll of fast fashion and overconsumption.

But there’s also the emotional side. As Glamour reported, algorithms and targeted ads make shopping nearly irresistible. “It’s not just a matter of self-discipline anymore,” financial expert Terry Savage explains. “You’ve been targeted based on your own preferences.”

The challenge offers participants a chance to pause, reflect, and regain control over their habits—saving money and sanity in the process.

How to make the ‘No buy 2025’ challenge easier

The ‘No Buy 2025’ challenge isn’t about depriving yourself entirely; it’s about creating a plan that works for you. Influencers on TikTok have shared a variety of approaches to make the challenge both realistic and sustainable.

Many participants opt to avoid purchasing new clothes, gadgets, or makeup unless they’ve completely run out, or allow themselves one purchase per month for the next 12 rolling months. While experiences such as travel or concerts may be included, they are typically only allowed within a set budget.

Tracking your expenses is another crucial step. Popular tools like Qube Money are frequently recommended by creators who document their no-buy journeys. Tracking helps ensure accountability and keeps goals on track.

For those feeling intimidated by a full year, starting small is a common strategy. Several influencers suggest beginning with a one or three-month challenge to ease into the process. This approach allows participants to build confidence and evaluate their habits without feeling overwhelmed.

Avoiding temptation is another key aspect. Many challengers find that unsubscribing from promotional emails, skipping sales, or even limiting exposure to social media shopping content can help reduce impulse purchases.

Why the ‘No Buy 2025’ movement matters

At its core, ‘No Buy 2025’ isn’t just about saving money—it’s about reclaiming control over your finances and making intentional choices about consumption. As activist Vandana Shiva once stated: “Consumption, in the globalised world, is a tool to reduce people to a state of dependence and subjugation.”

So yes, I guess the main point of this trend is less about strict rules and more about gaining control over your spending, finding joy in what you already have, and resetting your relationship with consumption.

At its core, the ‘No Buy 2025’ challenge offers a reset for both personal habits and broader cultural norms. Whether you commit for a year or a month, it’s an opportunity to pause, reflect, and rethink what really matters.