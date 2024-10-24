Culture
Lyle and Erik Menendez’s 90s old money aesthetic is inspiring TikTok’s latest fashion craze

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Oct 24, 2024 at 01:16 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

There is nothing more attractive than a man who knows how to dress. Let’s just forget about rodent-qualities, height, hunkiness, or six-packs for a second. Give me a guy who can match his pants to his shoes and top it off with a well-fitted jacket—boom, immediate heart eyes.

Unexpectedly and controversially, however, the latest trending style archetype isn’t as homely or calm as blokecore or Americana, it’s actually based on Lyle and Erik Menendez, the two notorious brothers who were arrested in 1990 for killing their parents at the family’s Beverley Hills home.

In case you don’t know, Lyle and Erik Menendez were slapped with two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole, after they were found guilty during a trial in 1996 (after an initial mistrial two years before).

The brothers claimed that they acted out of self-defence due to years of physical and emotional abuse by their parents, regularly culminating in rape. However, the brutality of the murders and their subsequent shopping spree after inheriting their father’s fortune led the prosecution to argue that the inheritance was the prime objective of the murder.

Fast forward to 2024, when a Netflix show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez as well as documentaries released by Prime and Netflix, tossed their infamous case back into the limelight.

I’d argue that there isn’t a Gen Zer on this planet now who doesn’t know the details of their case. And, apparently, this fascination has now transformed into serious fashion envy for the clean and preppy aesthetic the pair rocked back in the day.

@fabiodocoutobordignon

what yall think about the menendez case? #menendezbrothers #monsters #outfit #netflix #trendingvideo #fit #oldmoney #fyp

♬ I'm Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli
@zidangonz

i dont need money i need dimes 🪙 #fyp #parati #monsters #menenezbrothers #outfitinspo #menoutfit

♬ Dirty Cash (Money Talks) - Sold Out 7 Inch Mix - Adventures Of Stevie V
@isabellagarwood

Absolutely obsessed. #lylemenendesfashion #80fashion #lylemenendezoutfits

♬ I'm Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli

The internet has been obsessed with old money, quiet luxury, tenniscore, and the classic finance guy comb-over for quite some time now. Lyle and Erik are simply putting a 90s, California sun-kissed spin on this and moulding it all together into a mix that Gen Z can’t get enough of.

@lonniehammons

monsters inspired outfit!! 📺 #fashion #outfitideas #menendezbrothers #monsters

♬ original sound - Lonnie Hammons
@vincenzomelisi0

Menende lore pt3 #fyp #viral #perte #menendezbrothers #menendez #ericmenendez #nicholaschavez #oldmoneyaesthetic #styleinspo

♬ Blame It on the Rain - Milli Vanilli

Now boys, girls and people outside of the gender binary alike are sporting pilot sunglasses, cropped trousers and sweaters folded across their shoulders.

@danutsa01

Can’t get over of the 80s style 😍#menendezbrothers #nicholaschavez #cooperkoch

♬ I'm Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli
@aish2c

I’m OBSESSED🌟🪙 (outfits inspirados EN LA SERIE, nada que ver con el verdadero caso🫰🏼)

♬ original sound - aurelis💋
@jenn..d

80s vibes ✨#fypシ゚ #lylemenendez #nicholaschavez #nicholasalexanderchavez #monstersnetflix #menendezborthers #monsters #edit #fy

♬ Blame It on the Rain - Milli Vanilli

If we mix this together with audio and quotes taken from the show, we have the basis of TikTok’s newest trend. If you search the term ‘Menendez Brothers Fashion’ on the video-sharing platform you’ll find yourself confronted with an insane 129 million associated posts.

“Going as Lyle Menendez for Halloween so she pays more attention to me,” TikToker Torinbrooks wrote in his viral clip.

@torinbrooks

the part 2 none of you knew you needed

♬ sonido original - Alex - Alex

Yet, this raises questions around the ethics of cosplaying as convicted killers, or buffing them up to the level of cultural icons.

Lucía García wrote in Latin Times that trends like this “trivialise the tragic events that shaped the Menendez brothers’ lives.”

Meanwhile, the Menendez brothers’ case is being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible resentencing after significant new evidence emerged. So, it’s likely this isn’t the last time we’ll be hearing about this pair both in mainstream media and on socials.

