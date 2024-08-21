Culture
Netflix’s Monster season 2 tackles one of the most gruesome murder cases in history

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Aug 21, 2024 at 05:27 PM

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Monster, and it’s already generating buzz with the focus on its two new killers. The upcoming season, set to premiere on 19 September 2024, promises to deliver the same gripping drama that made the first season a sensation.

The brainchild of Ryan Murphy, the visionary creator behind the first iteration of the show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this new series will continue to push boundaries with its intense storytelling in round two. This season shifts the spotlight to the notorious case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who shocked the world in 1989 by murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise Menéndez, in their Beverly Hills home.

Lyle and Erik Menendez claimed their motive for the killings was rooted in years of severe sexual, emotional, and physical abuse by their parents. However, the prosecution argued that the true motivation was their desire to inherit the family’s significant fortune. The case became a media sensation, culminating in the brothers’ convictions for first-degree murder and life sentences without the possibility of parole.

This season, Netflix brings this complex story to life with an impressive cast. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny will portray José and Mary Louise Menéndez, while Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch will play the Menendez brothers, offering new insights into these infamous figures.

The trailer hints at the intense drama and emotional depth that viewers can expect from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. With its focus on one of the late 20th century’s most notorious criminal cases.

Last year, Roy Rossello, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, now 54, came forward claiming that he was also sexually abused by Jose Menendez, back in the early 80s, when Rossello was a minor and a member of the band.

This new chapter in the Menendez saga is bound to captivate audiences as it revisits the chilling events, the legal battles, and the emotional turmoil that defined this case.

Interestingly, since Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison, online discussions have intensified around the Menendez brothers, with many advocating for their release. TikTok users are drawing comparisons between the two cases, criticising the judicial system for the “unfair” sentencing of the pair.

@menendezofficial1

Lyle was Eriks whole world. Lyle saved Eriks life. They both show us what true brithhood is, they’ve been through thick and thin. It was so upsetting when they was separated for 22 years… all that trauma and pain, they had to deal with alone. Thankfully they was reunited and they can heal the process and heal together. Erik and Lyle are true inspirational men, they help rehabilitate people in prison. They also run a varies of groups. No one can say what they did was right. But they deserve justice. They both deserve a chance at life. And a chance of freedom. #menendezbrothers #justiceforthemenendezbrothers #freethemenendezbrothers #erikmenendez #lylemenendez #menendez #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ #viral #menendezjustice #victim #courttv

♬ original sound - menendez justice
@user2341480165005

#tiktok #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - user2341480165005

As you mark your calendars for the 19 September, prepare for a series that promises to deliver the same compelling storytelling, intricate character portrayals, and thought-provoking content that made the first season a standout hit. Whether you’re a fan of the genre or new to the story, this season will surely provide an unforgettable viewing experience.

