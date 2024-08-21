Netflix’s Monster season 2 tackles one of the most gruesome murder cases in history

Netflix has announced plans to release ‘Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’. The highly anticipated season will revisit one of America’s most shocking criminal cases, with new revelations and intense drama expected.

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Monster, and it’s already generating buzz with the focus on its two new killers. The upcoming season, set to premiere on 19 September 2024, promises to deliver the same gripping drama that made the first season a sensation.

The brainchild of Ryan Murphy, the visionary creator behind the first iteration of the show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this new series will continue to push boundaries with its intense storytelling in round two. This season shifts the spotlight to the notorious case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who shocked the world in 1989 by murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise Menéndez, in their Beverly Hills home.

I’m over the moon. Sept 19th here we come!! pic.twitter.com/HgNEdWa2Uz — Nicholas Alexander Chavez (@nicholasachavez) August 20, 2024

Lyle and Erik Menendez claimed their motive for the killings was rooted in years of severe sexual, emotional, and physical abuse by their parents. However, the prosecution argued that the true motivation was their desire to inherit the family’s significant fortune. The case became a media sensation, culminating in the brothers’ convictions for first-degree murder and life sentences without the possibility of parole.

This season, Netflix brings this complex story to life with an impressive cast. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny will portray José and Mary Louise Menéndez, while Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch will play the Menendez brothers, offering new insights into these infamous figures.

We had a major clue from actress Chloë Sevigny who plays Kitty Menendez in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' last March that the 'Monsters' may be Jose and Kitty Menendez, not Erik and Lyle. I believe Netflix will announce a premiere date soon for the limited series. https://t.co/haapxyo6ox — Rob Rand Wants Justice for the Menendez Brothers (@MenendezRand) August 11, 2024

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez to play the Menendez Brothers in Ryan Murphy’s ‘MONSTER: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY’ for Netflix.https://t.co/1gmkMV0PqZ pic.twitter.com/w3oMNZvKs1 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 29, 2023

The trailer hints at the intense drama and emotional depth that viewers can expect from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. With its focus on one of the late 20th century’s most notorious criminal cases.

Last year, Roy Rossello, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, now 54, came forward claiming that he was also sexually abused by Jose Menendez, back in the early 80s, when Rossello was a minor and a member of the band.

This new chapter in the Menendez saga is bound to captivate audiences as it revisits the chilling events, the legal battles, and the emotional turmoil that defined this case.

Interestingly, since Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison, online discussions have intensified around the Menendez brothers, with many advocating for their release. TikTok users are drawing comparisons between the two cases, criticising the judicial system for the “unfair” sentencing of the pair.

As you mark your calendars for the 19 September, prepare for a series that promises to deliver the same compelling storytelling, intricate character portrayals, and thought-provoking content that made the first season a standout hit. Whether you’re a fan of the genre or new to the story, this season will surely provide an unforgettable viewing experience.