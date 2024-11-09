From it girl-coded headphones to unsnatchable phone cases, techwear is Gen Z’s new obsession

Images courtesy of TikTok

All hail the rise of techwear, a new aesthetic where technology and fashion come together harmoniously to create a blend of minimalist futurism and function.

63199

Tech bros, brogrammers, Silicon Valley nerds—love them or hate them, there’s something to be said about the influence these figures have beyond the tech industry. Thanks to the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and countless other individuals, big tech is taking over the fashion space as new styles emerge that bridge the gap between the plain and monochrome tech landscape and luxury streetwear. All hail the rise of techwear, where technology and fashion come together to harmoniously and stylishly coexist, creating an aesthetic that blends function with futurism and is as much about self-expression as it is about utility. Think gorpcore but with that added bling.

@yijihoon Which feature can you see yourself using the most? 🤔 techwear cyberpunk gorpcore ♬ Blade Runner 2049 - Synthwave Goose

What brands are embracing techwear?

One brand to stay ahead of the curve and be the name on everyone’s lips, for better or worse, is the Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga. When they’re not making headlines for advertising scandals and child abuse controversies, they’re experimenting with techwear designs that give trend-curious shoppers a little something extra. The Balenciaga phone-piercing case which features smooth calfskin and aged-silver hardware epitomises the tech fashion takeover, challenging traditional norms of both tech and jewellery while making the smartphone a statement piece that goes beyond simple accessorising.

Emerging brands like Xtended Identity are also reshaping the accessory scene by designing wearable tech that feels both avant-garde and accessible, offering shoppers a way to showcase individuality through statement earbuds and wearable devices.

It’s no secret that Gen Z spends a lot of time online. In the UK, the LADbible Group found that out of 2000 18 to 24-year-olds, Zers spend an average of 10.6 hours online. Overseas in the US, Gen Z is also extremely online as 54 per cent spend at least four hours a day on social media. Research by McKinsey & Company also found that Asian Gen Zers spend six hours or more daily on their phones.

As Gen Z is naturally tech-literate and tech-savvy, is it any surprise that they’re helping digital trends make their presence known in offline contexts? Social media platforms, especially TikTok, further drive the techwear fashion trend forward as influencers experiment with wearing tech-inspired accessories, like jewellery crafted specifically to adorn earphones—turning everyday devices into wearable art.

Jewellery designers and artists like Maggi Simpkins elevate this fashionable shift further with custom diamond-clustered earphone designs, pushing the boundaries of traditional luxury into the tech sphere.

Plus, Bose has teamed up with it girl jewellery brand and cult favourite Susan Alexandra on a girl-coded Dazzle Kit which allows users to address their need for tech sparkle and individuality. So cute am I right?

Meanwhile, major brands like Dyson and Beats by Dre have recognised the power of Techcore’s aesthetic appeal. Dyson’s recruitment of musicians Stormzy and Raye for a headphone campaign and Beats’ partnership with Kim Kardashian highlights how brands are curating designs that speak to both functional needs, musical tastes and fashion sensibilities. Whether they’re commuting on the tube, taking notes in lectures or gossiping in the park with friends, tech fashion is now top of mind with style-conscious Gen Zers.

Creative agencies like Joan Creative are feeding into the fashion-led tech hype, albeit with a twist. The London-based agency created ‘The Unsnatchable phone case’ campaign to draw attention to the fact that a phone is snatched every six minutes in London. The spiky silver phone case gave off a ‘don’t touch me vibe’, opening up an important societal and cultural conversation in a trend-forward way. Instead of focusing on the problem at hand, Joan Creative came up with a fashionable solution, and it’s exactly this type of out-of-the-box thinking that’s whetting the tech fashion appetite.

Like it or not, IRL and virtual worlds are becoming one as we sashay into a future where we can’t do without tech and tech can’t do without us. Research by The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) reveals that 86 per cent of Gen Z agree that technology is essential to their lives, and 58 per cent said that they couldn’t go more than four hours without Internet access. It’s evident that Gen Z is inextricably tied to the digital world and the way they identify with it is changing. With digital lived experiences making their way off of screens and into reality, this is cementing techwear fashion as a defining Gen Z aesthetic that’s only going to get more experimental and complex as time goes on.