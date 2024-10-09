How witchcore and whimsigoth are empowering Gen Z’s feminine mystique this Halloween

Gen Z’s embrace of new-age spiritualism has driven the rise of witchcore and whimsigoth aesthetics, which merge romantic, mystical vibes with grungy, gothic undertones.

Spooky season is almost upon us, and this hasn’t escaped the attention of Gen Z fashion enthusiasts. From nostalgic witchy media such as the 1996 sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the 1998 film Practical Magic to more recent releases like Netflix’s 2018 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Witches movie from 2020, witch stereotypes are ripe for a re-reckoning. But things look a little different from times past, especially with Gen Z in the mix. The generation’s embrace of new-age spiritualism has driven the rise of witchcore and whimsigoth (or whimsigothic) aesthetics, which merge romantic, mystical vibes with grungy, gothic undertones. These styles give young women the chance to reclaim their connection to the divine and historical power through fashion, flipping the script and channelling the strength of society’s most iconic female outcasts.

What does the witchcore aesthetic consist of?

The witchcore aesthetic is influenced by ancient rituals and practices, from potion making and herbalism to tarot card reading, sage burning and crystal healing. But what do modern witches actually dress like in the present day? It’s a blend of vintage lace dresses with oversized button-downs and corsets thrown on for good measure, all reminiscent of nature’s very own colour palette. Think dark, earthy tones that wouldn’t look out of place at an autumnal festival. And if ever in doubt, look to American singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks and her witch-inspired wardrobe.

This rise in all things witchy hasn’t escaped the pop culture sphere, either. Let’s not forget the time Lana Del Rey joined a nationwide occult effort to put a hex on now-former US President Donald Trump while he was still in office, asking fans to join her in her spell casting. And then there was when Lorde told The Daily Telegraph she was “basically a witch.” The Witch House micro-genre, an electronic, dark underground sound that’s inspired everyone from A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator to The Weeknd and Kanye West, has also infiltrated the music scene with its hypnotic, eerie charm. Witch-centric attitudes are thriving at a time when life feels helpless and messy, making the current season ripe for all things witchcore.

How is the witchcore aesthetic helping Gen Z feel empowered?

Fashion’s aesthetic witchcore shift is more than just a fashion trend. It has lit a fire in the hearts of many as it reflects a deep yearning for empowerment, particularly as women’s rights face renewed challenges and setbacks on a global scale.

Only 40 per cent of Gen Z feel as though they have control over their future. That being said, in a study of 10,000 Gen Zers, 77 per cent considered themselves spiritual as they look to alternative faiths and practices that help them make sense of the senseless. By embodying witchcraft’s allure—especially considering its associations with rebellion and mystery—Gen Z women can find a sense of control and spiritual grounding in an increasingly chaotic world, as evidenced through the visual language and aesthetic cues of the mystical and magical.

Online, the popularity of these styles signifies a broader movement, where fashion becomes both armour and expression of inner strength, embodying resilience in the face of patriarchal struggles. But, it can also be fun, whimsical, and an enchanting escape from reality. On TikTok, ‘WitchTok’ has 7.1 million posts while ‘Witchcore’ has 27.6 million posts. Videos range from witchy outfits for fall and feeling like a witch outfit fit checks to witch core style wedding dresses.

From stories of ritualistic burnings to sexist and biased views of old hags in pointy hats camped around a leaky cauldron, tales of witches have been around since the dawn of time. Now, witchy stereotypes are being given an upgrade. Thanks to modern witchcraft and the young women leading this renewed aesthetic charge, there is not one specific uniform witches must follow. Instead, they’re claiming an overall sense of liberation expressed through clothing and collective personal style. Many Gen Zers are vibing with witchcraft because it is rooted in autonomy and a sense of invincibility, and this spirit keeps the good vibes going.