Andrew Garfield is dating a professional witch and the internet can’t handle it

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 3, 2024 at 12:28 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

When people started calling Andrew Garfield’s new girlfriend a witch on X, formerly Twitter, many thought that netizens were just on one of their usual misogynistic rampages. But, it turns out that they might actually just be calling things what they are because the The Amazing Spiderman actor is indeed dating Dr Kate Tomas, a self-proclaimed professional witch. I guess for Garfield, no amateurs need apply.

According to her website, Dr Tomas is a philosopher, spiritual mentor, and best-selling author, who offers spiritual masterclasses, mentorship, astrological explainers, and introductions to crystals, spells and magic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DR KATE TOMAS (she /her) (@katetomasphd)

And yes, it is really Dr Tomas—the England-based witch has a Master’s degree in Philosophy of Religion and a Doctoral Degree in Philosophical Theology, both from the University of Oxford. Hair toss.

On Tiktok specifically, Dr Tomas markets herself as a professional witch or magical practitioner to her almost 20,000 followers. She primarily educates them on how to build alters and utilise spells to undercut the patriarchy, counter white supremacy, and achieve legitimate liberation through the spiritual community. Seems like this witch is using her the natural forces for the good and we love to see it.

@drkatetomas

Replying to @jswin1111 magic for personal gain is essential as a tool of dismantling white-supremacist-capitalist-patriarchy as long as intrinsic to that magick is community and liberation for all #oppression #magic #witchcraft #witchcraftispolitical

♬ original sound - Dr Kate Tomas
@drkatetomas

Replying to @pariyahmusic beatiful example of yt supremacy in action thanx hun #professionalism #oppression #philosophy

♬ original sound - Dr Kate Tomas

As the most in-demand magical practitioner of the past 24 years (according to herself), Tomas’ work doesn’t come cheap. The witch’s readings cost £1500 per session, or £5000 for an annual bundle of four readings. Yikes. Is it too late to change my career to TikTok witch? Cause I too can wear a flowy dress and draw birth charts…Promise.

The luxury witch was recently spotted swinging through the streets of Los Angeles with her new beau Andrew Garfield. And something tells me that she’s definitely cast a spell on him because he was grinning from ear to ear as he held her hand.

“Things are fairly new between Andrew and Kate, but she’s down to earth and he feels very comfortable with her,” a source told Us Weekly. “Andrew really appreciates the fact that Kate is very different from other women he’s dated. He thinks she has a great sense of humour and she’s easy to talk to.”

The pair were photographed on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham, according to photos obtained by Us Weekly. The Daily Mail reported that the foursome went on a double date at Zinqué restaurant in Los Angeles, where Garfield and Tomas were packing on the PDA.

Needless to say that the online reaction to this new romance has been nothing but wild.

