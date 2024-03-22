Who is Bianca Censori and why is her controversial family worried about Kanye West?

Image by Shutterstock

From her secret wedding ceremony with Kanye West to her Melbourne-based gangster family, it’s clear there’s more to Bianca Censori than provocative outfits.

In the vast landscape of celebrity unions, few pairings have ignited as much intrigue and fascination as that of Kanye ‘Ye’ West and his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. So you can imagine just how much gossip and drama flooded the internet after it was revealed that following the pair’s intense and highly scrutinised divorce, the infamous rapper went on to secretly marry Bianca Censori, aka the Head of Architecture at YEEZY.

While the spotlight often shines brightly on their present, a journey into Censori’s life before West reveals layers of complexity, familial ties, and social connections that have played significant roles in shaping her identity. Join us as we embark on an exploration to uncover the multifaceted world of Censori before Ye.

Bianca Censori before fame

It would be fair to say that Bianca Censori, 29, has gone through a notable fashion transformation since her symbolic marriage to West in a private ceremony held in Beverly Hills in January 2023. However, before exchanging vows with Ye, the Australian beauty was already quite accomplished in her own right. Censori was already a renowned Australian architect, model, and co-founder of the jewellery line Nylons prior to starting her journey as an employee at YEEZY.

Prior to YEEZY, the Australian beauty worked as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects and a design consultant at Kelektic. “It’s pretty amazing to get into that behemoth of an organization at such a young age,” Joe Toscano, Censori’s former boss at DP Toscano, told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2023.

“She obviously made an impression on Kanye West, and she made that impression because she’s actually very talented,” Toscano continued.

As of now, according to Censori’s LinkedIn profile, she continues to hold the position of Head of Architecture at YEEZY, a role she assumed after earning her Master of Architecture degree from the University of Melbourne back in 2020.

Moving to Los Angeles

In 2020, Censori, the budding architect fresh out of university, made a life-altering decision. She departed from her roots in Australia and ventured into the heart of Los Angeles to embark on a new journey as the Head of Architecture at Ye’s renowned fashion label, YEEZY.

During a candid discussion with Australian radio station Nova FM’s Ben, Liam and Belle, Censori’s high school friend Kate unveiled that “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me’ while the Melbourne-born was still at university.

Funnily enough, the alleged friend also revealed that Censori wasn’t a huge fan of West’s music at the time of contact.

Who is Bianca Censori’s family?

At the heart of Censori’s story is her close-knit family, comprising her parents Leo and Alexandra Censori, two sisters, Angelina Censori, a model, and Alyssa Censori, a nurse and mother to a son named Leandro.

Hailing from the affluent neighbourhood of Ivanhoe in Melbourne, Australia, Censori and her sisters were born into a life of luxury and privilege. Their upbringing epitomised opulence and sophistication, with every aspect of their lives steeped in wealth and comfort. Later, the family relocated to an even more extravagant abode in Alphington, boasting a lavish estate valued at $2.8 million, where Censori’s parents still reside.

Who is Bianca Censori’s father? An alleged notorious Australian gangster

Central to Censori’s familial narrative is her father, Leo Censori, a man whose life story is as enigmatic as it is captivating. With ties to Melbourne’s underworld, including a notable connection to a prominent gangster, Bianca’s father occupies a unique position within her personal history.

According to the Daily Mail’s unearthed revelations about Bianca’s father, Leo Censori served a stint in prison back in 1982. He was convicted of possessing a prohibited import (heroin) and received a five-year sentence, with a minimum of three to serve.

Leo is the brother of Eris Censori, also known as “Melbourne’s Al Capone,” and infamous for his involvement in gangland activities. Eris faced a death sentence for murder in Western Australia and was later commuted to life imprisonment following the abolition of the death penalty in 1984.

The Censori family’s criminal connections extend to Leo’s eldest brother, Edmondo, dubbed “Eddie Capone,” who’s also got a history of convictions for violence and other offences.

Despite his colourful past, Leo resides in the tranquil suburb of Alphington with his wife, Alexandra Censori.

Why is Bianca Censori’'s family concerned with her marriage to Kanye West?

At the heart of Censori’s familial dynamics lies a palpable concern regarding her whirlwind relationship with the YEEZY founder.

According to an exclusive source close to Bianca’s family, her parents have expressed reservations about West, finding his rapid marriage to the 29-year-old following his tumultuous divorce from Kim Kardashian unsettling. They were particularly wary of Censori potentially becoming Ye’s rebound from such a high-profile relationship.

Moreover, the rapper’s controversial statements, including anti-Semitic remarks, have raised concerns for Bianca’s mother, who allegedly had doubts about his ability to visit them in their native Australia. To put it simply, there are fears that West’s offensive behaviour could lead to visa denial, prompting him to avoid travelling to Australia altogether.

“Of course, Bianca’s parents worry about her jetting all over the world with him, especially when he has gained so many enemies due to his actions,” the anonymous source told the Daily Mail.

Why is Bianca Censori almost always in the nude?

In recent months, Censori has attracted attention with a series of daring outfits, including unconventional choices like holding up a pillow as an accessory. Her fashion risks escalated when she faced charges of indecent exposure in Paris, following an outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week. This incident has raised concerns about her safety and well-being.

Some observers have described these outfits as “humiliating” and “degrading,” prompting speculation about who might be styling her.

While neither Censori nor West has confirmed or denied his involvement in her wardrobe choices, Censori’s father, Leo, seems to have strong feelings about her relationship with the rapper.

According to a close source from the Daily Mail, “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

The source close to the Censori family also added that Leo reportedly questions why West would allow Censori to be dressed in provocative outfits that he wouldn’t approve of for his own daughters. Leo is concerned that Kanye may have influenced Bianca’s decisions and played a role in separating her from her family.

When did Kanye West and Bianca Censori get married?

On 13 January 2023, TMZ reported that West and Censori had secretly wed during a “private ceremony” in Beverly Hills, California.

However, before their wedding, Censori, who is 18 years West’s junior, started working for the rapper’s fashion brand, YEEZY.

While it’s unclear exactly when the pair’s professional relationship turned personal, the first sign of a romance came in December 2022 when West released a song titled ‘Censori Overload’ as a direct nod to his new flame. Not long after, in January 2023, the couple began making public appearances together.

Is Kanye West using Bianca Censori?

Renowned public relations expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail that Ye is employing Censori to mimic his ex-wife’s tactic of attempting to “break the internet.” However, he cautioned that the rapper’s approach, described as a “freak show,” is causing discomfort for many and may be driving away significant brands.

“Kanye understands outrage and is trying to break the internet. I think a lot of people are starting to feel rather uncomfortable, despite everything he’s said, about that, he feels he can do whatever he wants with his partner,” Borkowski continued.

Rumours have also been circulating that West has certain “rules” Censori must abide by in their relationship. Some of the alleged rules include only being allowed to wear specific pieces of clothing and limiting talking in public.

As of now, a close friend and trusted confidant of West told TMZ that Ye is experiencing unparalleled happiness since tying the knot with Censori. So much so that the source hints that West may be contemplating embracing fatherhood once again. Either way, it’s evident that whatever the pair do next, the internet won’t be able to look away.