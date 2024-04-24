Fans in mourning after speculating that Ryan Gosling might have gotten a bad Botox job

Much of the Botox speculation has arisen amid Ryan Gosling’s current press run for his upcoming film ‘The Fall Guy’, which he stars in alongside Emily Blunt.

This might be one of the most dramatic and important statements I ever write: Ryan Gosling, Ken of our hearts, might have had a… bad Botox job. I know, it’s almost too unbearable to comprehend. Over the past few days, netizens have been flocking to TikTok to try and decipher whether or not Gosling might be Hollywood’s latest botched Botox victim.

To clarify, there are a number of TikTok videos circulating that show images of Gosling at the film’s premiere that have almost certainly been edited or tampered with in some way. That being said, there are definitely small noticeable changes in the actor’s face.

While some people have simply spent their time mourning what they believe to be Gosling’s former face, others have actually provided some pretty interesting specialist information.

For example, Adriana Culling, an aesthetic nurse injector from Texas who focuses on producing very natural results for her clients, posted a video on Gosling’s recent transformation and shared that the change in the actor’s face might have to do with a negative consequence of undergoing Sculptra treatment.

Sculptra is a collagen stimulator that helps to repair the underlying structure of the skin. When done correctly, it can add a slight fullness to the face that eases out any wrinkles or lines. However, on the wrong client, it can cause swelling and remove some of the natural contours of the face.

Of course, it’s natural for people to speculate about a celebrity’s looks and whether or not they’ve undergone any cosmetic procedures. But, I’ll just say this, Ryan, sweetie, I still think you look great.