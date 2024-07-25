Hospitalisations, parasite outbreaks, vomiting bugs, and sewage spills: UK water is officially not safe to drink

The cryptosporidium outbreak in Brixham earlier this year was one of the biggest scandals South West Water had ever faced, resulting in hundreds of people having to boil their water before using it in order to avoid contracting the illness.

The water in the UK is not living its best life right now, and neither will we be if we keep drinking it! Over the past few years, both politicians and activists have called upon the government to address the serious lack of regulations for big water companies. Long story short, their shenanigans seriously need to stop. Safe water used to be something that we took for granted, but that isn’t the case anymore.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde, gorgeous. This week, we’re embracing our inner Pisces and talking about all things water-related. More specifically, about the mess that’s going on in the UK right now with some of our biggest water companies. I’m looking at you, Thames Water and South West Water (SWW).

Hospitalisations, parasite outbreaks, vomiting bugs, and sewage spills, here’s everything you need to know about the water problem currently gripping the UK.

What is wrong with the water in the UK right now?

I wouldn’t say that I’m someone who is persistently glued to the TV during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs). However, when the phrase “faecal matter” is being chucked about, I tend to take notice.

Back in May of this year, Labour MP Kate Osborne addressed former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and stated: “England’s Chief Medical Officer said that reducing sewage in rivers and seas is a public health priority. Even the treated sewage which is continuously discharged into rivers and seas contains faecal matter. Water firms are now asking for bills to go up by up to 91 per cent when they paid out billions to shareholders and neglected pipework and infrastructure.”

At #PMQs I asked why Rishi Sunak is allowing water companies to destroy our waterways & make obscene levels of profit whilst making people ill. His response shows its not just our rivers, seas, and tap water that's full of 💩 Once more attempting to gaslight people into believing this government is taking action. It is a disgrace that the Tories allow this environmentally criminal behaviour to continue. Allowing private water bosses take home 78 billion in dividends - polluting for a profit. As with all the crisis - the water crisis Tory made, it is the Tories that weakened regulation letting companies stop investing in infrastructure - it was the Tories that let water companies illegally pump raw sewage into our rivers lakes and seas and it is the Tories letting companies raise our bills by up to 91%.

On top of this, only one day prior, Labour shadow minister Emma Hardy had also stood in Parliament and emphatically stated that “in 21st century Britain, our water is no longer safe to drink.” Now if that’s not bat-sh*t terrifying, I don’t know what is. As much as I love a Diet Coke, I’m definitely pro-clean water.

Very literally ripping the Tories a new one, Hardy went on to add: “Another day, another example of the depths of failure that this government have taken us. The government will of course be flailing around, desperate for someone else to blame, but this crisis is theirs.”

Now, you only have to spend a few minutes on Google to come across a swathe of news articles providing details about the ongoing water crisis.

For example, in May, 100 people were affected by a water parasite outbreak in Devon. The cryptosporidium outbreak in Brixham was one of the biggest scandals SWW had ever faced, and it resulted in hundreds of people having to boil their water before using it in order to avoid contracting the illness. This was the incident that prompted such an intense attack against the Tory government in Parliament.

Oh, and there was also the infamous ‘vomiting bug’ plaguing residents in South East London. Thames Water was massively in the sh*tter after dozens of people reported becoming unwell with stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea, as reported by The Guardian.

According to new figures, waterborne diseases have risen by 60 per cent since 2010 in England. Plus, more than “4m hours of raw sewage (whatever 4m means) discharges poured into rivers and seas last year, a 129 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.”

In response to this burgeoning issue, back in March, Labour’s shadow environment secretary, Steve Reed, stated: “It is sickening that this Conservative government has turned a blind eye to illegal sewage dumping that has put thousands of people in hospital. To make matters worse, consumers face higher water bills while water bosses pocket millions in bonuses.”

Ew, ew, just, ew.

Things have now gotten so bad that, in an unprecedented move, Thames Water—who is currently in massive debt—has been placed under ‘special measures’, which is basically code for ‘being babysat because you can’t be trusted to not mess stuff up’. In fact, there are legitimate concerns that the current privately owned business will collapse into a publicly funded administration. So, in general, it’s not looking great girls.

How do I keep myself safe from unclean water?

Here at SCREENSHOT, we’re all about providing helpful info for our readers. And one of the biggest concerns right now is ‘How do I make sure I’m only ever drinking clean, safe water?’. Well, the best thing you can do is get yourself a water filter.

Water filtration works to purify your water and remove any bacteria or harmful heavy metals. Plus, filtered water tastes better—I will fight anyone on this, it’s the truth. There are tons of different water filters out there. Truly, there are entire websites dedicated to them.

Honestly, if you ever catch me drinking unfiltered water again, call my emergency contact. Stay safe, babes!