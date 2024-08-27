John Mayer, 46, rumoured to be romantically involved with child star Kiernan Shipka

John Mayer is facing backlash from netizens after rumours began circulating that the singer is dating child actor and star of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Kiernan Shipka.

John Mayer has done it again folks. The singer/certified creep/straight-up 46-year-old man has allegedly set his sights on another romantic target who, unsurprisingly, is objectively too young for him. Spotted recently with 24-year-old child star Kiernan Shipka, netizens can’t help but roll their eyes at this classic ‘Dear John’ moment. Let’s unpack the latest drama.

Mayer already has a pretty intense reputation for having historically dated an extremely young woman, that woman being Miss Taylor Alison Swift. When the pair were romantically involved, Swift was only 19 while Mayer was 32. Moreover, the ‘Love Story’ singer initially saw Mayer as an industry mentor, someone she could relate to and look up to as a musician. It’s fair to say that the ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ singer was looking for more than a friend and student.

JUST RELEARNED THAT JOHN MAYER WAS 32 WHEN HE DATED 19 YEAR OLD TAYLOR SWIFT AND I— 🤢 — ella (@cruellasummer) April 16, 2020

And now, we’ve got a whole new relationship dynamic to be icked out by. Rumours first began circulating about Mayer and Shipka back in July 2024, after the pair were spotted leaving the same venue on a number of occasions. Most recently, the duo were spotted separately outside of the exclusive members club San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday 23 August.

As of now, this is all speculation and there has been no official confirmation that the two are dating. That being said, it’s understandable why people might jump to conclusions.

Deuxmoi on John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka

Old Post [November 2022] pic.twitter.com/4qUkajGXNZ — brian (@iscreengrab) May 26, 2023

Shipka is a household name in her own right, having had a longstanding role in the drama series Mad Men before going on to star in the Netflix fantasy-horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Understandably, netizens were not very pleased about the news of Mayer being involved with a woman almost half his age:

kiernan shipka and john mayer possibly dating makes me SICKKKKK like he’s fucking 46?!?!:!;!: and shes 24??!?! John mayer will be fucking 50 in 4 years…someone SAVE HER from that decaying man pic.twitter.com/BsnL0XFt6k — paige ✮ (@wildestdrreamss) August 25, 2024

if a man who is twice your age shows interest in you, don’t let him fool you. his interest is purely in your purity. john mayer is old enough to be kiernan shipka’s father. he is a predator, end of story. — madi (taylors version) (@allherfcknlives) November 8, 2022

john mayer is still single at 41 and has dated a ton bUT ONLY for very short periods of time & i truly need to interview all his exes so i can get to the bottom of what his flaws are even though i want to pretend he has none



& yes, this is what keeps me up at night — caitlyn 🤪 (@caitlynrae) May 13, 2019

john mayer being 45 possibly dating a 22 year old just shows he will never ever change his disgusting ways. — cali is on her own, kid 💫 (@longstorycali) November 8, 2022

Again, while nothing has been confirmed, it is definitely sketchy to see the young actor in close proximity to someone so much older than her, who also has a history of being predatory towards young women. All this to say, we’ve got our eyes on you, Mayer.