John Mayer, 46, rumoured to be romantically involved with child star Kiernan Shipka

Published Aug 27, 2024 at 11:54 AM

John Mayer has done it again folks. The singer/certified creep/straight-up 46-year-old man has allegedly set his sights on another romantic target who, unsurprisingly, is objectively too young for him. Spotted recently with 24-year-old child star Kiernan Shipka, netizens can’t help but roll their eyes at this classic ‘Dear John’ moment. Let’s unpack the latest drama.

Mayer already has a pretty intense reputation for having historically dated an extremely young woman, that woman being Miss Taylor Alison Swift. When the pair were romantically involved, Swift was only 19 while Mayer was 32. Moreover, the ‘Love Story’ singer initially saw Mayer as an industry mentor, someone she could relate to and look up to as a musician. It’s fair to say that the ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ singer was looking for more than a friend and student.

And now, we’ve got a whole new relationship dynamic to be icked out by. Rumours first began circulating about Mayer and Shipka back in July 2024, after the pair were spotted leaving the same venue on a number of occasions. Most recently, the duo were spotted separately outside of the exclusive members club San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday 23 August.

As of now, this is all speculation and there has been no official confirmation that the two are dating. That being said, it’s understandable why people might jump to conclusions.

Shipka is a household name in her own right, having had a longstanding role in the drama series Mad Men before going on to star in the Netflix fantasy-horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Understandably, netizens were not very pleased about the news of Mayer being involved with a woman almost half his age:

Again, while nothing has been confirmed, it is definitely sketchy to see the young actor in close proximity to someone so much older than her, who also has a history of being predatory towards young women. All this to say, we’ve got our eyes on you, Mayer.

