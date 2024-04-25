Culture
Kanye West announces launch of Yeezy Porn, an adult entertainment business

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 25, 2024

Kanye West, or as he’s now known, Ye, is reportedly in talks with pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels’s ex-husband Mike Moz to launch an adult entertainment division of his Yeezy brand. While West’s best buddy Donald Trump is sitting through a public court case in Manhattan for paying hush money to Daniels, it seems as though the rapper West is reaching out to her ex-spouse to determine exactly how he should make his grand entrance into the lucrative sex industry.

On Wednesday 24 April 2024, the controversial musician shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “Yeezy Porn is Cumming.”

When netizens clicked on the attached video, the moaning and seductive words of a female narrator can be heard reading the words: “Go to Yeezy.com.”

However, the website does not seem to host any pornographic content, as of right now.

On Tuesday 23 April, TMZ reported that West and his partners were reported to be in “advanced talks” to get a pornography brand launched. Indeed, a representative of West told the publication that Daniels’ ex-husband Moz is supposed to head up the division.

This source further told the celebrity gossip network that the artist was “dead set on” the project, which could launch as early as this summer.

In the past, West has expressed his interest in the pornographic arts multiple times. Previously, the rapper has referred to his own full-scale pornography addiction, which almost “destroyed [his] family” in an Instagram post.

Furthermore, in an interview with Zane Lowe in 2019 the singer also discussed using sex as a tool for design inspiration.

The rapper was also accused of showing porno films and explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to Adidas executives during a business meeting. One of these instances was allegedly caught on camera, with one person commenting: “Jesus Christ.”

Online, the news about Yeezy Porn left many netizens wondering how one goes from a devout Christian and gospel choir leader to a purveyor of pornography.

For anyone who has been following Ye’s musical career though, this move will probably be less of a surprise. The controversial rapper has been pretty open about his sexual fantasies and love of porn in his music throughout his two-decade-long career. Moreover, West has rapped a lot about explicit scenarios with various women he’s been with, including his ex-wife.

