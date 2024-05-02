Jenna Ortega shocks fans by departing hit Netflix show

Image courtesy of IMDb

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous was well-received by parents and kids alike, specifically with critics applauding the show for successfully carrying on the Jurassic Park legacy.

For anyone out there who is a fan of Netflix’s animated adventure series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, you might not like the news I’m about to break to you. It was recently confirmed that Jenna Ortega, who voices the character Brooklyn in the TV series, would not be returning to the critically acclaimed show.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ran for five seasons from 2020 to 2022 and was well-received by parents and kids alike, specifically with critics applauding the show for successfully carrying on the Jurassic Park legacy and creating a series catering to younger audiences.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the series’ sequel and is due to be released on Netflix at the end of May 2024. And while fans were naturally excited for the show to continue and grow, netizens were understandably upset to see Ortega’s character Brooklyn seemingly be killed off only ten seconds into the new show’s trailer:

It has also now been confirmed that the Wednesday actor will not be returning to the show. The only other star who won’t reprise their role is Ryan Potter, whose character Kenji will instead be voiced by Darren Barnet.

A number of netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their disappointment:

I am sick of this Jenna Ortega erasure.



RIP Brooklynnhttps://t.co/8Ck3IurwmB — Jon Arvedon (@JonArvedon) April 30, 2024

They really couldn't have pulled a move out of DEGRASSI or POWER RANGERS and sent Ortega's character off to a world summit, or have her doing charity in another country?https://t.co/yRnzhyZIC7 — Paul Lê 🦛 (@AFinalBoy) April 30, 2024

And you just had to mention Jurassic World today of all day which on this same day today for the new trailer that just came out for Camp Cretaceous sequel series, Chaos Theory that Brooklyn has been killed between shows to explain why Jenna Ortega isn’t in it by other projects.😢 — TheMovieCriticDude (@MovieDude543) April 30, 2024

Ortega has now become a highly successful and desirable actor in Hollywood and so her absence from the show will likely have to do with scheduling conflicts with other projects.