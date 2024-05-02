Culture
Jenna Ortega shocks fans by departing hit Netflix show

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 2, 2024 at 11:44 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

For anyone out there who is a fan of Netflix’s animated adventure series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, you might not like the news I’m about to break to you. It was recently confirmed that Jenna Ortega, who voices the character Brooklyn in the TV series, would not be returning to the critically acclaimed show.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ran for five seasons from 2020 to 2022 and was well-received by parents and kids alike, specifically with critics applauding the show for successfully carrying on the Jurassic Park legacy and creating a series catering to younger audiences.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the series’ sequel and is due to be released on Netflix at the end of May 2024. And while fans were naturally excited for the show to continue and grow, netizens were understandably upset to see Ortega’s character Brooklyn seemingly be killed off only ten seconds into the new show’s trailer:

It has also now been confirmed that the Wednesday actor will not be returning to the show. The only other star who won’t reprise their role is Ryan Potter, whose character Kenji will instead be voiced by Darren Barnet.

A number of netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their disappointment:

Ortega has now become a highly successful and desirable actor in Hollywood and so her absence from the show will likely have to do with scheduling conflicts with other projects.

