Is Lana Del Rey dating alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene to prep for her upcoming country album?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Aug 30, 2024 at 11:48 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Let’s be real, if any celebrity was going to be spotted holding hands and canoodling with a guy who gives alligator tours on a boat in Louisiana, it would be Lana Del Rey. The singer, who was seen randomly working at a Waffle House in Alabama last year, is pretty well known for her interesting choice of partners. If you’re a fan of the ‘Video Games’ artist, you’ll definitely know that she doesn’t exactly have a ‘type’. Either way, the internet seems to have completely lost it at Del Rey’s most recent romantic conquest.

It all began when the singer was filmed holding hands with her new beau backstage at Leeds Festival before being papped with the same man in London. Immediately, fans began sleuthing to try and identify who he might be.

@chrislloydart

#lanadelrey just walked past me and i lost it !!! #lana @Lana Del Rey #readingfestival #lanadelreyedit

♬ original sound - Chris Lloyd Art

Pretty quickly, with an enormous amount of help from the forever loyal and dedicated Lana Del Rey subreddit, netizens discovered that her new boyfriend was none other than Jeremy Dufrene, a gator expert and proper country boy. We’re talking camo, cargo pants, the whole lot. Now, we know this is the year of the random boyfriends, Bella Hadid I’m looking at you babes, but even I was slightly shocked when I stumbled across Del Rey’s alleged new man.

Now, as a hardcore Lana stan, if she’s happy, I’m happy. However, a small corner of the internet has not exactly been as welcoming to Dufrene as I’m sure she would’ve hoped. As is often the case with female celebrities, fanbases tend to be extremely critical of the partners they choose.

Other netizens have been wondering if Del Rey is simply going full method and dating a rural guy to prepare for her upcoming country album Lasso, due to be released in 2025. Although, I will say that if this is the case, the singer’s been really playing the long game as, according to social media, the pair first met back in 2019 when Del Rey ventured out on one of Dufrene’s swamp tours:

Interestingly, one recent viral X post came from a user claiming to be Dufrene’s daughter. On Wednesday 28 August, @strnrtn shared on her page a photo of the couple with the caption “THIS IS HOW I FIND OUT MY DAD IS DATING LANA DEL REY? HELLO???????”

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s still a pretty juicy chapter in the story. Could Del Rey become a stepmom? I’d be so here for that.

