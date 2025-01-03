Trying to manifest your dream partner for 2025 Influencer-backed app To Be Magnetic says it can help

As it happens, there is an app out there which promises to make their romantic dreams come true, with nothing but guided recordings and some journaling, after a monthly subscription price of $30 is paid.

It’s the new year, a time for goals and resolutions. So naturally, the girlies are taking out pen and paper to scribble down their dreams and wishes for 2025. Now, a big priority for some will be finding the perfect boo. And, as it happens, there is an app out there which promises to make their romantic dreams come true, with nothing but guided recordings and some journaling after a monthly subscription price of $30 is paid. Presenting: To Be Magnetic (TBM).

In this article, we’re going to unpack the manifestation app for the clean-girl, quiet luxury era. An app which has netizens split between pulling out their credit cards and asking some hard questions about what they are actually paying for…

What is the To Be Magnetic app?

The To Be Magnetic app describes itself as a “unique manifestation process backed by neuroscience, psychology, EMDR (a form of psychotherapy that stands for Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), epigenetics (fancy term for the study of heritable traits), and energetics with a little spirituality sprinkled on top.”

Or, in much simpler terms, it’s an app that claims to help users reprogram their subconscious minds to attract desired outcomes, such as a new relationship.

And with a score of 3.9 stars out of 5 and 81 reviews, the app is also not faring too badly with its users.

To Be Magnetic was founded by Lacy Phillips, a California-based influencer and host of the popular Expanded podcast, co-hosted by TBM’s chief content officer Jessica Gill. It covers topics such as “How to Manifest With the Energetics of Summer” and “How to Make High Self-Worth Decisions”—both themes the founder also frequently addresses on her social media.

Who is Lacy Phillips?

One look on Lacy Phillips’ Instagram and it’s clear that the influencer’s life is partially what To Be Magnetic is selling. It’s a composite of glowing skin, laughing babies, a handsome hubby, and a clean and simplistic aesthetic set in a charming cottage with a farmhouse kitchen to an ever-present sunset. Where have I seen this before? Oh, right, the tradwife trend.

Central to TBM’s programme is “The Pathway,” a structured protocol designed to help the brain form new pathways and habits by rewiring thoughts and beliefs through consistent practice.

It consists of ‘deep imaginings,’ which are guided recordings that use hypnotic techniques and neural-rewiring processes to address and unblock childhood traumas or limiting beliefs, as well as ‘journal prompts’ to clarify goals and desires.

Other steps include ‘aligned action’ to act on intuition and set boundaries, ‘expanders’ which are individuals or examples that embody desired qualities or achievements, and ‘tests’ designed to challenge belief in one’s manifestations.

And it’s all available for the miracle price of $30 a month, billed annually, so it’s really one big payment of $360.

It’s clear that TBM just found a way to repackage bestselling self-help book The Secret and the laws of attractions for the TikTok generation and there’s nothing wrong with that! Our culture thrives from tastemakers and innovators combining and editing existing materials to make them more palatable for contemporary audiences.

TBM also seems to borrow and incorporate actual therapeutic tools and neuroscience to help the emotionally vulnerable build real confidence and self-assurance, rather than selling them on empty promises.

Yet, there is still something dark and eerie about placing such a large price tag on the road to a better self and greater romantic relationships, since most manifestation guides are free and more accessible than a nude-coloured app based on the picture-perfect life of a successful influencer.

So, as seductive as Phillipps is making this road to love and self-fulfilment seem, it’s worth asking: are we manifesting our dreams or just paying a hefty bill for someone else’s cottagecore fantasy?