Can you copyright an aesthetic? Two influencers go to court over clean girl trend

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Dec 10, 2024 at 12:31 PM

Can you copyright an aesthetic? Two influencers go to court over clean girl trend
Two influencers who have built their lives (and brands) around the viral ‘clean girl’ aesthetic and all things beige are now locked in a bitter legal battle. Sydney Nicole Gifford, a fashion influencer, and Alyssa Sheil, a lifestyle influencer, are respectively known for their meticulously curated neutral-toned wardrobes, homes, and social media feeds. However, they are now clashing over accusations of plagiarism, brand theft, and the ownership of their signature minimalist style.

Their wardrobes overflow with shades of cream and taupe, styled into meticulously monochromatic outfits. Their homes mirror their muted palettes, featuring walls in tones like bone and alabaster, natural wood floors, airy voiles, and boucle furnishings in soft oyster hues. Their Instagram captions are punctuated with the white heart emoji, signalling their dedication to this singular aesthetic. But now, the serene world of neutral tones is at the centre of a decidedly un-muted dispute.

From friends to rivals

At the heart of this dispute is a complex relationship between two influencers who once worked closely together. In fact, their story begins in Texas, where Gifford and Sheil, once friendly collaborators, bonded over their shared passion for promoting minimalist lifestyles and Amazon products. They made money by linking followers to products on Amazon, earning commissions of up to 10 per cent for items like beauty products, accessories and home decor. But their partnership soured in early 2023 after a second photoshoot. Sheil blocked Gifford on social media, and Gifford claims this is when Sheil began copying her style—from product choices and Instagram poses to haircuts, tattoos, and even speech patterns.

As tensions escalated, the situation took a legal turn. In April 2024, Gifford, 24, filed a legal complaint accusing 21-year-old Sheil of copying her Amazon product recommendations. Gifford is seeking between $30,000 and $150,000 in damages, citing mental anguish and lost sales commissions from Amazon. She also claims that Sheil’s actions have led to a decline in her social media followers and engagement.

What is the clean girl aesthetic?

The clean girl aesthetic is a style defined by simplicity, muted colours, and photogenic minimalism. Popularised by the likes of Hailey Bieber, the trend surged in 2022 and has remained a favourite among influencers for its accessibility and algorithm-friendly appeal. Think beige sweatsuits, cream cable-knit lounge sets, gold jewellery, and carefully curated home accessories that look like they walked out of a pottery catalogue.

But can anyone own this aesthetic? During an interview for The Verge, Gifford argued that Sheil crossed the line by imitating not only her outfit choices but also the way she poses, the items she promotes, and even the fine-line tattoo on her upper arm. Exhibits in the lawsuit show strikingly similar posts: both women posing in near-identical cable-knit sets, pulling back their hair to show off gold bow earrings, and flaunting eerily similar home decor. But Sheil’s defence rests on a simple truth: the neutral, beige aesthetic is not Gifford’s invention. It’s a TikTok trend, a Pinterest mainstay, and, essentially, public domain.

The case raises thorny questions about copyright law in the social media age. While it’s clear-cut when someone reposts content without permission, the boundaries blur when influencers create similar content inspired by shared trends. Is photographing the same beige lamp in a nearly identical pose copying, or simply following the formula for Instagram success?

If Gifford wins, it could open Pandora’s (beige) box. Influencers working in established styles could suddenly find themselves vulnerable to lawsuits, even if their content stems from widely popular trends. The implications would ripple across the creator economy, where social media platforms reward sameness as much as originality. For now, the courts must decide if Gifford’s claims of ‘style theft’ hold up, or if Sheil is being unfairly targeted, as she claims.

For Sheil, this legal drama feels personal. “There are hundreds of people with the exact same aesthetic, and I’m the only one that’s having to go through this,” she told The Verge. Gifford, on the other hand, hopes the case sends a message. “I hope it makes people more mindful,” she said, noting that she’s witnessed other creators face similar forms of replication.

As the influencer world watches this beige battle unfold, one thing is clear: the clean girl aesthetic has enjoyed a surprisingly long run for a fashion trend. But all trends fade, and a new aesthetic is likely waiting in the wings, ready to dominate algorithms and influence buying habits. When that happens, the question will arise once more: can anyone own a look that thrives on being imitable? And if not, will this case mark the end of the beige era—or the beginning of a copyright minefield for influencers everywhere?

