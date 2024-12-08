Why Gen Z is obsessed with cyber sigilism tattoos and their mystical origins

Images from Instagram

As angel numbers and other spiritual imagery have cemented their place in Gen Z visual culture, the cyber sigilism tattoo trend is taking hold online. Here’s the full breakdown.

64204

It’s no secret that Gen Zers have a penchant for spirituality; tarot cards and crystals are staples on the shelves of many teenagers and 20-somethings. Whether Gen Z is scheduling a daily witching hour to conjure some good fortune or just using them as stylish decor, the ideas and visuals associated with these items have cemented themselves into popular culture and permeated the world of tattoos.

Angel numbers and other spiritual imagery are popular Gen Z tattoos these days—and another trend that is unfolding all over TikTok FYPs is cyber sigilism. Adding to the nostalgic revival, lower back tattoos, famously dubbed ‘tramp stamps’, are also making a comeback as younger generations embrace this iconic Y2K trend with a fresh, modern twist.

In contrast to the evergreen, minimalist fine-line tattoos (see Hailey Bieber’s 20+ teeny tiny tattoos as an example) and cutesy cartoon-like illustrations, this style is chaotic, mystical and more heavy metal-adjacent. ELLE Australia senior writer Rebecca Mitchell describes cyber sigilism as “Gen Z’s version of the ‘tribal tattoo’—minus the cultural appropriation.” Billie Eilish’s impressive back tattoo and Phoebe Bridgers’s hip ink are prime examples. So, what are cybersigilism tattoos and where did they come from?

What is a cybersigilism tattoo?

To better understand the roots of the trend, let’s start with its peculiar name. Cyber means “relating to or characteristic of the culture of computers, information technology, and virtual reality” (obvs) and sigils describe “an inscribed or painted symbol considered to have magical power,” according to Oxford Languages.

Where do cyber sigilism tattoos come from?

The concept of sigils dates back to ancient civilisations like Rome and Egypt and they’ve since been used in magic-related practices for centuries. Combining the term with cyber gives the mystical images a digital, 2024 update. “Traditionally, a cyber sigil tattoo should contain symbols (such as hearts or bones) designed by the wearer, representing their goals or desires. The symbols are imbued with intentions and then ‘sent out’ into the universe via technology,” explains Mitchell.

Looking at cybersigilism tattoos, you’ll notice that they tend to be thin and monochrome, ranging from highly detailed designs with shading to more computer-generated-like abstractions with clean line work. Despite these variations, it’s easy to tell when a tattoo falls under the umbrella of the style.

The aesthetic takes inspiration from century-old patterns and fuses them with contemporary digital visuals (think barbed typography and irregular lines with acute angles). “In short, cyber sigilism combines ancient mysticism and symbols with modern-day technology to create a tattoo design that is truly unique and futuristic looking,” Mantle Tattoo, a tattoo shop based in Los Angeles, explains. While the aesthetic is influenced by a combination of ancient and contemporary designs, Mantle Tattoo describes it as a “relatively new trend.”

In several of their TikToks, Axiom Tattoo San Diego points out that cyber sigilism is picking up traction with Gen Z in particular, and it’s easy to see why. “It speaks to Gen Z’s current desire for one-of-a-kind body art that reflects their beliefs and experiences within this ever-changing, digital world,” says writer Morgan Decker in Pop Sugar. Mantle Tattoo also pinpoints the style’s popularity and how personal it can be.

“In ancient times, people would design their own sigils in a way that was deeply personal to them. It’s no different with cyber sigilism tattoos today,” they explain. Cyber sigilim’s intricacies seamlessly combine images related to one’s heritage and spirituality to how these identities are entangled with tech in the modern day.

Are cyber sigilism tattoos expensive?

Cyber sigilism also goes hand in hand with other Gen Z tattoo trends, like tramp stamps, sparkles and angel numbers. People often get these styles on their lower backs or down their spines. Other popular placements range from the upper arm (like Dua Lipa) to the sternum. And since they tend to be very complex designs, cybersigilism tattoos can be pricey. Sydney Smith, a tattoo artist, told Pop Sugar: “These tattoos often involve a lot of detailed, fine-line work, which requires more time and skill, so you might be looking at a higher price tag as compared to simpler art.”

Love the style but aren’t sure where to begin? Mantle Tattoo encourages those interested in cyber sigilism to consider symbols that hold importance to them. Then, during the design process, you can use that as a starting point and work with your tattoo artist to incorporate futuristic details. These could range from binary codes, circuitry patterns, geometric shapes, QR codes, and augmented reality elements. Ancient symbology, such as Norse runes or alchemy, can also be added.

No matter what aspects you decide to include, artist Axiom describes the style as “timeless” because the designs tend to follow the lines of someone’s body. The fusion of ancient, gothic imagery and digital visuals results in barbed designs that may seem chaotic at first—but a closer look reveals how they uniquely represent past, present and future. And who doesn’t love a tattoo that strikes the balance between aesthetically pleasing and personal?