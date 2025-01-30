Culture
>

Internet culture

Cher Lloyd reveals she was told to seduce Justin Bieber when she was a teen

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jan 30, 2025 at 11:41 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Cher Lloyd reveals she was told to seduce Justin Bieber when she was a teen
65537

X Factor alumni Cher Lloyd just dropped a massive bomb, revealing in a recent podcast interview that her record label encouraged her to try and “hook up” with Justin Bieber when the pair were both teenagers.

In a conversation with TV-certified matchmaker and relationship expert Paul Brunson on his podcast We Need To Talk, Lloyd explained that she remembers going to her record label as a teenager and saying: “Look, I really need some cash to try and push this record.” The singer was told no, and instead advised by her label to “hit some of the clubs and find out where [Justin] Bieber is.”

Lloyd first found fame on the British talent competition, going on to release successful singles such as ‘Swagger Jagger’ and ‘Want U Back’. After releasing two studio albums and subsequently taking an extensive break from the industry, Lloyd premiered her new single ‘Head Down’ on 17 January 2025.

The executives explicitly informed Lloyd that she should “go try to get with him.” We’re well aware by now that children who grew up in the music industry in the late 2000s were very often put in highly uncomfortable and inappropriate situations. Lloyd’s story reaffirms this.

@weneedtotalkpod

To watch the full conversation search ‘We Need To Talk Cher Lloyd’ on YouTube. Cher Lloyd reveals that she was asked by her record label to seduce Justin Bieber in an exclusive interview with Paul Brunson on the We Need To Talk podcast. #cherlloyd #justinbieber #paulbrunson #xfactor #simoncowell #singer #cherlloydheaddown #musicindustry #podcastclips #interview #celebritynews #weneedtotalkpodcast #thevoice

♬ original sound - We Need To Talk

The ‘With Ur Love’ singer also revealed that at the time of this incident, she was very much with her now-husband. The record label made it clear to her that she needed to strike up a romance with someone famous to “leech off” them.

“Was I not good enough to invest in, that you would rather use me in that way?” Lloyd lamented to Brunson during the discussion.

From his arguably problematic close relationship with Usher to high-key uncomfortable public moments such as the infamous Jenny McCarthy kiss on-stage at the 2013 American Music Awards (AMAs), Bieber’s fans have always been disturbed by the way the singer was exploited—especially at the beginning of his career.

So, while it’s still upsetting to hear, it’s not too surprising that Lloyd was put in such an unprofessional and uncomfortable situation. And while it would be nice to think that the industry has changed, I seriously doubt it.

Popular Reads

By Monica Athnasious

Justin Bieber faces pressure from Khashoggi’s fiancé to pull out of Saudi Arabia performance

By Alma Fabiani

Justin Bieber gives guests cruel presents seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez during birthday party

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher on Instagram because of his former ties to Diddy?

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher on Instagram because of his former ties to Diddy?

By Charlie Sawyer

From his beef with Taylor Swift to losing Justin Bieber’s loyalty, here’s why Scooter Braun is in his flop era

By Abby Amoakuh

Meta now allows content calling women property and household items on its social platforms

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTok star Bella Bradford posts farewell video announcing her death, prescheduled after her passing

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Sex Education actor found guilty of 26 sex offenses, including abuse of minors

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTok users suspect there’s a serial killer in New South Wales linked to 67 unsolved murder cases

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Zara pulls children’s T-shirt after backlash over strawberry design

By Fleurine Tideman

Is the very demure, very mindful TikTok trend rife with misogyny or just silly, goofy fun?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The Real Housewives of Dubai star faces backlash over healing retreats promising to cure cancer

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Noor Alfallah, the woman with geriatric rizz dating Hollywood’s most famous grandpas?

By Charlie Sawyer

The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan warns Trump’s criticism may spark new wave of violence

By Merilyn Chang

Here’s why Trump is resonating with Asian American families like mine

By Alma Fabiani

Don’t gatekeep your clothes anymore, join Traid’s Closet Clear-Out Challenge

By Abby Amoakuh

Harris Dickinson and Nicole Kidman’s horny Babygirl trailer bound to divide viewers

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Hollywood actor reveals Andrew Tate inspired his psychological thriller Speak No Evil character

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Why Gen Z is obsessed with cyber sigilism tattoos and their mystical origins

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s Go Back to Where You Came From is a disturbing social experiment that completely misses the mark

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

University academic who sent girl to Iraq for FGM jailed for a meagre 4 and a half years

By Fleurine Tideman

Love Is Blind: UK’s Ryan Williams spills the tea: is the Netflix reality TV show genuine or scripted?

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is shaman and conspiracy theorist Durek Verrett, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s new husband?