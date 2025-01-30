Cher Lloyd reveals she was told to seduce Justin Bieber when she was a teen

The record label made it very clear to the ‘Swagger Jagger’ singer that it was imperative to strike up a romance with someone famous in order to “leech off” them.

X Factor alumni Cher Lloyd just dropped a massive bomb, revealing in a recent podcast interview that her record label encouraged her to try and “hook up” with Justin Bieber when the pair were both teenagers.

In a conversation with TV-certified matchmaker and relationship expert Paul Brunson on his podcast We Need To Talk, Lloyd explained that she remembers going to her record label as a teenager and saying: “Look, I really need some cash to try and push this record.” The singer was told no, and instead advised by her label to “hit some of the clubs and find out where [Justin] Bieber is.”

Lloyd first found fame on the British talent competition, going on to release successful singles such as ‘Swagger Jagger’ and ‘Want U Back’. After releasing two studio albums and subsequently taking an extensive break from the industry, Lloyd premiered her new single ‘Head Down’ on 17 January 2025.

The executives explicitly informed Lloyd that she should “go try to get with him.” We’re well aware by now that children who grew up in the music industry in the late 2000s were very often put in highly uncomfortable and inappropriate situations. Lloyd’s story reaffirms this.

The ‘With Ur Love’ singer also revealed that at the time of this incident, she was very much with her now-husband. The record label made it clear to her that she needed to strike up a romance with someone famous to “leech off” them.

“Was I not good enough to invest in, that you would rather use me in that way?” Lloyd lamented to Brunson during the discussion.

From his arguably problematic close relationship with Usher to high-key uncomfortable public moments such as the infamous Jenny McCarthy kiss on-stage at the 2013 American Music Awards (AMAs), Bieber’s fans have always been disturbed by the way the singer was exploited—especially at the beginning of his career.

So, while it’s still upsetting to hear, it’s not too surprising that Lloyd was put in such an unprofessional and uncomfortable situation. And while it would be nice to think that the industry has changed, I seriously doubt it.