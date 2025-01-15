Did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher on Instagram because of his former ties to Diddy?

Justin Bieber’s latest social media move—unfollowing his long-time mentor Usher—has fans buzzing with theories. Several netizens think it might have something to do with the ongoing Diddy allegations.

Well, well, well, it looks like Justin Bieber is sticking to his 2025 resolution of unfollowing all of his old team, this time cutting ties with his long-time mentor and friend Usher. Naturally, this has sent Beliebers into a full-blown frenzy. Fans are scrambling to figure out what’s behind this unexpected social media snub—especially after the singer recently called it quits with his former manager, Scooter Braun, and a whole bunch of his old crew, including Allison Kaye, Ryan Good, Poo Bear, and Kenny Hamilton. It’s safe to say that if you were ever a part of Bieber’s inner circle, you’ve probably felt the digital heat lately.

So, what’s really going on here? Is this just a random swipe, or is there more to the story? Let’s break down all the top theories as to why Bieber decided to snub Usher on social media.

How do Usher and Justin Bieber know each other?

Before we dive into the theories, let’s take a minute to remember just how close Justin Bieber and Usher were. Their relationship goes way back to 2008 when a 13-year-old Bieber was discovered and mentored by the R&B singer. Since then, Usher has played a huge role in the ‘Baby’ artist’s career. Bieber even remembers when he ran up to Usher in LA, full of hope and ambition, and told him he was his biggest fan—something he shared during a 2010 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The same kid who begged Usher to listen to him sing, to give him a shot, and Usher did.

With all that said, it’s kind of shocking that Bieber would just hit the unfollow button. Fans are scratching their heads trying to figure out what went down behind closed doors. So let’s look at some theories.

Did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher because of Diddy?

Some fans connect Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram moves and the ongoing drama surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. If you missed it, Diddy’s name has been swirling in some pretty ugly allegations for some time now—including everything from sex trafficking to racketeering. Usher has openly credited Diddy for shaping his early years in the industry. And considering the two were once very close, some fans wonder if Bieber’s decision to unfollow Usher is a subtle response to the current Diddy mess.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) asked: “Didn’t Usher take Justin to Diddy’s parties when he was a minor? If so, he has every reason to unfollow him.” However, another user quickly pointed out the irony, noticing that despite all the allegations surrounding Diddy, Bieber is still following him on Instagram.

Is Justin Bieber about to make a comeback to music?

Here’s another theory that the fandom has been throwing around. Some have been wondering if the singer’s unfollowing spree is part of a bigger play—his return to music. Rumour has it that Bieber’s gearing up to make a huge comeback in 2025. Some fans are also pointing out that his recent exploration of gospel music could be part of the new direction, making this entire unfollowing spree a clever strategy to build intrigue around his musical evolution.

According to Puck News, Bieber has been in a bit of financial trouble after cancelling his 2023 tour. One insider told the publication that he “needs the money and wants to work,” hinting at some serious external pressure. Could this be his way of getting attention before his big return? After all, nothing gets people buzzing like a bit of drama with your former squad. If this is part of a master plan, he might just be positioning himself for a fresh start, or a new era in his career.

And let’s be honest, it’s working. Fans are on high alert, waiting for Bieber’s next unfollow, and if this leads to new music.

Did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher on Instagram because he’s focusing on family?

Okay, so hear me out, maybe all this unfollowing is just a sign that Justin Bieber is entering a new chapter of his life, one that’s a lot more focused on family and less on drama. With Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin welcoming their first child in August 2024, he may be rethinking his priorities.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Bieber is avoiding the Diddy drama “at all costs” to “protect his family.” They went on to say that Justin knows “they won’t ever get this time back” and he’s not about to let any negative news impact these precious moments with his new family.

Whether it’s drama, marketing genius, or simply the start of a new life chapter, fans are eagerly refreshing their feeds, waiting for the next move from the Canadian singer. Is he just trying to clear out the past or is this all part of a larger, more calculated game? Whatever’s going on, it’s clear that fans can’t help but keep track of the mystery.