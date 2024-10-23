Airbnb joins forces with domestic abuse charity to offer safe, free housing for survivors

The scheme represents a crucial step in ongoing efforts to combat the shelter shortage for abuse survivors and guarantee the safety of many survivors within the UK.

In a new pilot scheme launched in an undisclosed area of England, empty Airbnb accommodations are going to be used to house domestic abuse survivors—completely free of charge. The scheme represents a crucial step in efforts to combat an ongoing shelter shortage for abuse survivors and guarantee the safety of many survivors within the UK.

Figures from the 2023 Crime Survey for England and Wales revealed that the police recorded 889,918 domestic abuse-related crimes, compared to only 51,288 domestic abuse-related prosecutions. This means that a large percentage of perpetrators will not face legal consequences, let alone a custodial sentence that would keep them from continuing to contact, harass, or follow their victims.

Coupled with a shortage of housing for people fleeing domestic abuse, more than 10,000 women escaping domestic abuse across England were refused safe housing in 2022. This places survivors in a very vulnerable and precarious position.

Shelters are home-like environments where victims find refuge from violence and can be safer alternatives.

The Independent reported in September how more than half of domestic abuse survivors face homelessness after being turned away from refuge due to this shortage of spaces, showing how the crisis has even worsened in recent years.

Airbnb’s new initiative, launched in collaboration with the leading domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid, will not only offer accommodation but also safety measures to ensure victims remain safe.

This includes a specialised booking mechanism that allows applicants to remain anonymous. While staying at the property, survivors will also be able to access continuous support from specialists, as another care provision.

“Thanks to Airbnb, survivors will have an avenue of safety at a time when their only other choices may be homelessness or returning to their abuser,” Chief Executive of Women’s Aid Farah Nazeer explained.

Farah Nazeer and the team joined the iNews reception with @Airbnb at #LabourPartyConf in Liverpool. We're working together to create safer communities, train employees to spot domestic abuse, and support survivors in rebuilding their lives. pic.twitter.com/SrtbCK0apS — Women's Aid (@womensaid) September 24, 2024

Nazeer continued: “Domestic abuse is something that impacts our society as a whole, and as such, we know that businesses have an important role to play in ending it. Women’s Aid is extremely grateful to have support from Airbnb as we stand up to abuse and support survivors to live freely and safely.”

Still, the housing provided by the scheme is only temporary and can only serve as a stopgap in case other refuge spaces are not available.

Similarly, it also doesn’t address the absence of care for individuals in especially vulnerable positions.

In cases of mental health issues, drug and alcohol use or disability, victims are even more likely to be turned away from shelters because they can’t offer the “specialist” care these survivors would need.

Likewise, ethnic minorities, members of the LGBTQAI+ community, and male domestic abuse victims face tougher odds of being placed, highlighting how not only a lack of capacity but also social stigma dominate how the few housing places available are being distributed.