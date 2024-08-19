Are tradwives out? How Levi Coralynn is spearheading the rise of provider women

The TikTok viral couple have always been incredibly transparent about the fact that while Coralynn primarily focuses on the couple’s finances, Conrad’s job centres more around cooking and cleaning.

60882

Over the past year or so, we’ve seen an overwhelming increase in tradwife content on TikTok. Faces such as Nara Smith, Estee Williams, and Ballerina Farm (aka Hannah Neelman) have become staples on our FYP and, in my case, constant reminders of my sincere lack of interest in housekeeping. But with the rise of one subculture comes the boom of another. And in this far more fun corner of the internet, you’ll find Levi Coralynn and William Conrad, a couple whose apparent unintentional rejection of gender roles—and impeccable taste for both style and food—has captivated netizens everywhere.

The concept of a relationship wherein the woman is the primary financial provider is still something that baffles finance men and Mormons alike. To see an exceptionally tall man happily assume the role of caregiver and stay-at-home boyfriend is now evidently so newsworthy that publications are even giving the dynamic a new name: “provider women.”

Although, if you ask me, I’m still fully on the lookout for my ‘sprinkle sprinkle’ partner.

Who are Levi Coralynn and William Conrad?

Without being too creepy, I think it’s safe to say that this pair are an exceptionally beautiful couple. Coralynn is the physical manifestation of Jessica Rabbit, with incredibly long red hair and the ability to look effortlessly cool in lycra. And Conrad is a walking talking Calvin Klein advertisement, with a Gen Z buzzcut and a perfectly curated soft boy aesthetic.

Coralynn and Conrad have both been on TikTok for quite some time now, but it wasn’t until the past six months or so that netizens became truly invested in their love story. While they both have separate accounts, their content often intersect—with much of it revolving around their meals, thanks to Conrad’s culinary skills.

Indeed, the couple have always been incredibly transparent about the fact that while Coralynn primarily focuses on the couple’s financial prosperity, Conrad’s job centres more around cooking, cleaning, and keeping the house running.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that they have a combined following of around 3.3 million followers on TikTok alone.

Conrad’s videos almost exclusively centre on preparing Coralynn’s meals, something he clearly takes pride in and thoroughly enjoys.

In a recent interview with Dazed, Conrad and Coralynn marvelled at why people look at their relationship and envy them. Moreover, Conrad, who very happily refers to his job title as “Levi’s boyfriend” doesn’t see his role as homemaker as particularly novel or noteworthy.

And it seems like Coralynn is as equally confused by people’s reactions as her boyfriend: “I’m always surprised that people find our dynamic unique because relationships these days can look like a million different things. I forget that it is still new to see a man do things for a woman just because he loves her.”

A lot of people who follow the couple refer to them as the “loving and supportive parents” they never had. Some remark how much “peace” they find in the pair’s content. And others, myself included, simply enjoy watching what might be the healthiest relationship on TikTok.

What’s abundantly clear is that both Coralynn and Conrad are completely content with the parts they play in their partnership. It’s an equilibrium that, despite feeling somewhat unique, should be something we all strive for.

That being said, it’s also important not to romanticise an online relationship to the point where you put unnecessary pressure on individuals to live up to certain standards or expectations. We can praise Coralynn and Conrad without sentencing them to forever and always portraying perfection.

What does Levi Coralynn do for work?

One question that persistently lives in Coralynn’s comments section is something along the lines of ‘what do you do for a living?’. Coralynn has been in content creation for a long time, specifically catering her videos to a predominantly male following on both TikTok and OnlyFans. Initially, the influencer began growing in popularity for her silent livestreams and videos.

Coralynn has been very open about her success in this content space and the fact that it’s allowed her to financially support Conrad. Additionally, quite rightly, the influencer has rebutted misogynistic comments that suggest her only interest in pursuing adult content creation was to make money.

Interestingly, after receiving criticism that introducing Conrad to her page had “ruined” a viewer’s “fantasy,” Coralynn also spoke about how despite previously deciding not to share her romantic partners online, including Conrad in her content was important to her.

Coralynn and Conrad are not ‘the perfect couple’, and it’s unfair of us to give them that kind of crushing and unrealistic label. Rather, why don’t we take a second to appreciate the fact that there are so many different relationship dynamics now visible online and varying perspectives that we can learn from? I will say though, Conrad makes a mean burger—I’m gonna need the full recipe for that.