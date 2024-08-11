TikTok Tradwife Estee Williams tells women how to be feminine, fit, and friendly to attract a wealthy man

Estee Williams is quickly becoming one of the most popular tradwives on social media. And lately, the creator has been using her platform to peddle one simple message: find yourself a masculine provider.

Whether it’s poster girl Nara Smith’s recent collaboration with Marc Jacobs, Ballerina Farm’s viral (and highly controversial) interview with The Times, or California princess Meghan Markle embracing her inner stay-at-home housewife, one thing is for sure, tradwives have officially taken over TikTok, with their content being the hottest thing on the platform right now. And it’s not hard to understand why that is, since most Gen Z women are very comfortable in their positions of sexual autonomy and intellectual independence, it’s always novel and therefore intriguing to come across a woman actively seeking an existence and lifestyle that solely caters to men.

Estee Williams, a 26-year-old stay-at-home wife and content creator from Virginia, US is one such woman who prides herself on her traditional values. And lately, she’s been using her platform to peddle one polarising message to fellow Gen Zers and millennials: go find yourself a masculine provider, now.

Let me be clear, Williams is in no way shape or form the first traditional housewife on TikTok to bring up the concept of seeking out a high-earning man, and how to do so. I mean, has she even heard of dating guru Shera Seven’s sprinkle sprinkle method yet? That being said, her approach is definitely more interesting than others because it feeds into a growing sentiment across the US, specifically among conservative millennial women.

Although some people like to immediately jump to memes and mockery when it comes to tradwives, it’s also worth considering the real-life implications of this kind of rhetoric—especially when you think about the heightened political climate in the US right now.

Estee Williams’ six tips on how to snag masculine provider men

One of Estee Williams’ most divisive videos is a guide where she offers her viewers six tips on how to bag themselves an attractive, masculine man willing to devote themselves and be a proper financial provider. On Instagram, the video currently has 215,000 views.

Let’s quickly run through some of my personal favourite tips—there are some good ones, trust me. Williams starts by informing her followers: “We are attracting a masculine man, we are not going out of our way and seeking out a man. That is a man’s position to pursue, it’s our job to receive. So don’t ask me where to find these men, let them find you.”

The creator then goes on to encourage women to always put themselves in social situations where they can be approached by men. I’m good, thanks.

Tip number three is probably my absolute favourite—aka, the most ridiculous. This one is all about making yourself approachable to the opposite sex, or as Williams calls it, “feminine, fit, and friendly.”

“Being feminine is not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you act and carry yourself. I feel like the most feminine people that I have come across are very peaceful.” Honestly, where is she getting this stuff?

Oh, and to all my athleisure girlies, you might want to leave the yoga pants at home. “You, of course, should be putting effort into your look, whether you are into makeup or hair or anything like that. I challenge you if you are the type that likes Lululemon or sweatpants for a whole week, put yourself in maybe jeans or put dresses on and skirts on, and it will make such a big difference,” the TikToker stated.

Williams wrapped up her helpful tip-giving session by encouraging women to engage in “feminine jobs” and make sure they don’t come across as too domineering or masculine. Don’t want to scare away any of those high-earning providers!

Also, it should be noted that of course, being a tradwife in the US does not automatically mean that you’re a Donald Trump supporter. However, in this case, Williams is a big ol’ MAGA girlie.

Like I said earlier, Williams is not the first tradwife to go viral online, and she definitely won’t be the last. But with political footballs such as Project 2025 quickly gaining prominence and being backed by the Republican presidential team, these types of influencers shouldn’t be dismissed as silly individuals with fringe opinions—they now represent a large part of America, and that should scare you.