Nara Smith’s partnership with Marc Jacobs is everything you would expect it to be

Nara Smith’s recent partnership with Marc Jacobs has got everybody talking, with some labelling it as the most genius influencer marketing campaign they’ve ever seen.

Nara Smith’s online presence is palpable. If it’s not her own original content dominating the TikTok FYP, it’s Nara-related parodies, tutorials, a revolving door of controversies, and other users’ personal hot takes on the influencer. In short, the woman is everywhere. And now, it looks as though the creator is dipping her toe into the paid partnership world, having recently collaborated with Marc Jacobs in a video campaign that’s since gone viral.

Smith has a whopping 8.7 million followers on TikTok, and with Marc Jacobs making serious inroads when it comes to influencer marketing, it’s no surprise that this pairing has garnered attention online. But is this move what we expected of Smith? And will her sashay into more branded content dilute her brand or actually amplify her message?

Understanding the Nara Smith x Marc Jacobs partnership

Smith’s entire schtick is being able to make anything, and I truly mean anything, from scratch—anyone else getting homemade sunscreen flashbacks? So it makes complete sense that if she were to partner with a brand, the concept would revolve around her skills in the kitchen.

For this particular video campaign, all credit goes to whoever was behind this iconic first line: “I’ve been craving a delicious red Marc Jacobs tote bag since I woke up. So, instead of going to the store to buy one, I thought I’d make it myself.”

The video shows the mother of three mixing flour, eggs, and water to make the dough, before adding in red dye and moulding the perfect mini Marc Jacobs tote bag. This creation is then popped into the oven to bake and voilà, a gorgeous brand-new full-sized tote bag is whisked into the frame.

The video, which currently has 6.1 million views and 1.2 million likes (by far the highest-performing video Marc Jacobs has had for some time) was immediately received well by netizens online.

Posts such as “This is the best ad I have ever seen in my life, truly,” “Where does one apply for marketing intern,” and “This actually made me want to buy the bag,” flooded the comments section, with the majority of people praising Marc Jacobs for being so inventive with its ads and understanding the importance of allowing an influencer to lean into their niche and brand identity.

This isn’t the first time the accessories designer has been praised for its approach to influencer partnerships. In fact, Marc Jacobs’ TikTok page has had one of the most impressive social media approaches in the fashion game for a hot minute.

For example, the company’s collaboration with creator WhyDee, aka TikTok’s resident Charva, was incredibly well-timed and well-received. Tapping into the very best of Gen Z’s favourite influencers has been a game-changer for Marc Jacobs.

And don’t even get me started on the brand’s collabs with my own personal favourite account: @Sylvaniandrama.

@marcjacobs Body bags, now available online and in selected stores 👜 @Sylvaniandrama

Chloe Sappern, founder and CEO of social media consulting company Chloe Sappern Creative LLC told Inc. Magazine the page’s increase in engagement on TikTok is “likely due to the company’s ability to take a unique approach to interacting with what’s trending on the app.”

“They’re leveraging a multitude of influencers, inserting themselves into the cultural conversation by activating these creators, and putting their own spin on trends. I think that signals to an audience that Marc Jacobs has their pulse on what’s cool and they know what’s going on,” the marketing expert continued.

Personally, I also really enjoyed this video. As someone who has always found Smith’s content pretty bland and sanctimonious, it was fun to see her be a bit silly and ‘in on the joke’. Plus, it helps that the bag is actually pretty cute.

I think for Smith, the important thing moving forward will be knowing which brands to partner with and being particular and cautious over who she works with. For many people, part of Smith’s appeal is the authenticity behind her content, how despite knowing her life is unattainable, her world feels insular and comforting for some reason. Overstuffing her identity with ads could potentially ruin that.