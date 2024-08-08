Project 2025 requires reporting of pregnancy loss due to chemotherapy

Project 2025 calls for every abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth, and pregnancy loss from medical treatments such as chemotherapy to be reported to the federal government under a Trump and Vance administration.

Just when you thought that the Donald Trump and JD Vance presidential campaign couldn’t get any more dystopian, they’ve managed to push it even further. I’m sure you will by now have heard about Project 2025, a conservative far-right policy handbook that’s so extreme it makes The Handmaid’s Tale look like the Teletubbies. And, given the fact that abortion and the general totalitarian control of the uterus across the US is a top priority for dumb and dumber, it’ll likely shock absolutely no-one when I say that things have just entered a whole new level of psychotic.

This is Explained By a Blonde, and this week we’re talking about some of the most terrifying elements of Vance and Trump’s healthcare master plan. Specifically, we’re going to explain how Project 2025’s evangelical roots push forward a party line that explicitly states that abortion does not exist within healthcare and that women’s sole purpose is to reproduce. And what’s even scarier is that this rhetoric—this absolutely false, sexist, and oppressive narrative—is working.

One of the main things we’ll focus on in this article is how Project 2025 directly threatens the privacy of individuals’ health data and information. And we’ll also look at the fact that it calls for every abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth, and pregnancy loss from medical treatments such as chemotherapy to be reported to the federal government under a Trump and Vance administration.

What has JD Vance said about abortion?

JD Vance has quickly become one of the most prominent and aggressive defenders of protecting pregnancy, irrespective of any circumstances. And despite some people being under the impression that his opinions have weakened given the fact that he no longer supports a nationwide ban on abortion, it’s evident that Vance is still as extreme as ever.

The VP candidate’s infamous “childless cat ladies” comment speaks volumes about how he feels when it comes to women who don’t pursue a Christian nuclear family.

@nowthisimpact J.D. Vance’s stance on childless women is a step back for women’s rights and reproductive rights Reacts jdvance womensrights catlady ♬ original sound - NowThis Impact - NowThis Impact

.@JDVance: I know the media wants to attack me and wants me to back down on this, Megyn, but the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way.



It's not a criticism… pic.twitter.com/x1ZaLvxiAp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 26, 2024

Vance’s entire manifesto centres around ‘restoring the family unit’, which he argues has been destroyed by liberal leftists over the past decade or so. According to The Guardian, Vance believes that “we should encourage our kids to get married and have kids. We should teach them that marriage isn’t just a contract, but a sacred—and to the extent possible, lifelong—union. We should discourage them from behaviours that threaten the stability of their families.”

Every chance JD Vance gets he supports extreme abortion bans. Vance even supported Ohio's 6-week abortion ban that was rejected by Ohio voters last November. pic.twitter.com/XsCEOktCi3 — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) July 16, 2024

JD Vance is lying about his record of remarks about abortion - he’s compared abortion to slavery and said no exception for rape or incest. Tonight he’s moderating while blaming abortion on rapes by immigrants.



Support ⁦@TimRyan⁩ #ohsendebate https://t.co/dBA5t5VEe4 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 10, 2022

Therefore, it isn’t exactly that surprising that Vance now supports the idea of the federal government having complete autonomy over women’s bodies and their pregnancies. Indeed, under a Vance and Trump government, the entire concept of medical privacy would be abolished and dismissed as leftist bullsh*t.

The Democratic National Committee recently published a report on Project 2025’s intentions regarding pregnancy surveillance. Within the findings, it was revealed that “voters ranked monitoring pregnancies among the most unpopular and harmful policies in Trump and Vance’s extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

The studies also revealed exactly how far Vance, in particular, is willing to go. The information reiterated how the VP candidate signed onto a congressional letter in the summer of 2023 calling on the Biden administration to “withdraw a draft rule designed to prevent police in states with abortion bans from using personal health information to track and potentially charge people who travel to other states for abortion care.”

Project 2025 threatens the lives and safety of people across the US and it’ll only be by getting behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz that we might be able to put a stop to this sheer insanity.