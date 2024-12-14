Politics
>

Human rights

Sweden’s plans for an underage social media ban to curb gang violence could inspire EU to do the same

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Dec 14, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Sweden’s plans for an underage social media ban to curb gang violence could inspire EU to do the same
64401

Less than two weeks after Australia made headlines for introducing a social media ban for people under 16 years old, ministers in Sweden are now contemplating a similar policy as the country grapples with a wave of murders and bombings perpetrated by teenagers. Will this new government policy push now begin to make its way across Europe?

@easypoliticsuk

Australia has banned social media use for under 16s in the toughest legislation in the world. This will come into force in 12 months #news #politics #socialmedia #tiktok #musk #australia #sydney

♬ original sound - Easypolitics

For context, Sweden is grappling with an outbreak in gang violence right now, which has led many to crown it as the new gun murder capital of Europe. It currently has the most deadly shootings per capita out of all EU countries, a reverse from two decades ago when it had one of the lowest.

In fact, Stockholm’s gun-murder rate is roughly 30 times higher per capita than London’s and the overall homicide rate is at about one-sixth of the US, which is quite a feat for a country more than ten times smaller.

Much of the bloodshed is being perpetrated by internationally linked gangs who recruit children into their ranks.

In the first seven months of 2024, 93 children in Sweden under the age of 15 were suspected of having been involved in planning murders—three times more than in the same period last year, according to police statistics. The actions were perpetrated by children as young as 12 years old. Chilling, I know.

@spanian_official

Sweden is out of control 🇸🇪 🤯🤔 i sussed this place out solo.. full video is on my YouTube

♬ original sound - Spanian

And the issue is expanding across borders. In August this year, the Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard urged Sweden to get a grip on its crisis due to an increase in teen murder-for-hire plots executed by Swedish citizens within Denmark’s borders.

According to the minister, there have already been 25 incidents involving Swedes in Denmark since April. Moreover, there have been five cases where the country’s police had to charge Swedish teenagers with serious crimes, including attempted murder and triggering explosions. The mostly young perpetrators have been labelled as “child soldiers” by Danish politicians.

So last September, after a 25-year-old woman was killed in a gangland bombing, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed in a rare televised address to “hunt down the gangs.”

The country’s police insist that gangs have begun using social media platforms as “digital marketplaces” to openly recruit anonymous teenagers. In some of these cases the recruits are as young as 11 and are being enlisted to commit murders and bombings in the country and elsewhere in the Nordics.

Apparently, teenagers are being “seduced” on social networks, particularly Telegram (surprise, surprise). On these platforms, they are being promised hundreds of thousands of Swedish Kronor for everything from spying and committing vandalism to violent acts and murder.

So, will a social media ban help to curb this onslaught of violence? The Swedish government seems to think so. “It’s a very serious situation,” Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Reuters after a meeting with other Nordic justice ministers and social media companies in Copenhagen on Monday 9 December.

Still, the prime minister was careful not to commit himself to these measures. “We are not ruling out anything,” he said, noting that it was necessary to review what worked for other countries and then determine if it could be implemented in Sweden.

In other news, France is officially committing and actively pushing for a social media ban for people under the age of 15.

Paris already has a national bill that prevents users under the age of 15 from accessing social media platforms, but the French government is now making a pitch to fellow European Union member countries to install a bloc-wide solution.

In fact, the government is already lobbying Poland to take action on the matter, since it will take up the rotating Council of the EU presidency in January 2025. Likewise, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen joined in on the calls for a 15-and-over age minimum on social media.

The plans come at a time when there’s growing concern among European politicians about social media’s addictive features and impact on children’s mental health.

So, if these recent pushes by policymakers are successful, there could be an EU-wide ban on social media for under 16-year-olds in an effort to protect them from predators, misinformation, pornography, and content that could impact their psychological development negatively. Given the seriousness of the crimes unfolding across Europe, it’s clear the governments aren’t afraid to take drastic measures.

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK police investigating case of 16-year-old girl’s virtual gang rape in metaverse

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK police left children at mercy of grooming gang paedophiles, review finds

By Alma Fabiani

Woman speaks out after being ‘gang raped’ in Facebook’s metaverse

By Fleurine Tideman

Love Is Blind: UK’s Ryan Williams spills the tea: is the Netflix reality TV show genuine or scripted?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Michelle Obama’s braids to Puerto Rico’s new law, we unpack the global issue of hair discrimination

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Meta suspends account of Trans March organiser after queer casting call post reported for human exploitation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

3 of the most sexist things Republicans said about Kamala Harris this week

By Erika Mané

Why bleach your brows when you can shave them off entirely? Unpacking Gen Z’s favourite beauty trend 

By Abby Amoakuh

What does 304 mean? We explain the secret code that’s breaking TikTok

By Abby Amoakuh

Lyle and Erik Menendez’s 90s old money aesthetic is inspiring TikTok’s latest fashion craze

By Malavika Pradeep

Inside sprinkle sprinkle, the controversial hypergamy movement led by dating guru Shera Seven

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Selena Gomez opens up about the heartbreak of not being able to carry her own children

By Abby Amoakuh

Charli XCX secures the Gen Z girlie vote for Kamala Harris by calling her a brat

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

White West Virginia couple arrested for allegedly using adopted Black children as slaves

By Abby Amoakuh

How mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado tricked the world with hidden 2-year weight loss transformation

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump turns to son Barron and right-wing influencer Bo Loudon to secure conservative Gen Z vote

By Charlie Sawyer

UK doctors and nurses accused of sexual assault and rape still practicing, new data reveals

By Fleurine Tideman

Is the very demure, very mindful TikTok trend rife with misogyny or just silly, goofy fun?

By Abby Amoakuh

Once again, the UK government fails to prioritise free specialist services for sexual violence victims

By J'Nae Phillips

Well-read, intelligent, and nonchalant: The rise of the lit girl aesthetic on TikTok