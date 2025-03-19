Culture
Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans' love triangle in Materialists

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 19, 2025

Reading time: 3 minutes

Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans’ love triangle in Materialists
Get ready for a love story with all the drama, because A24’s new film Materialists is here to deliver the goods. The lime queen herself Dakota Johnson is starring in a steamy love triangle that pairs her up with none other than Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. Yup, this is the kind of plot that makes us wish we could all swap places with her.

From the freshly dropped trailer, it’s clear that this romantic comedy is going to keep us on the edge of our seats. It’s got an irresistible combo of matchmaking, tension-filled love triangles, and of course, the age-old battle between who the leading lady should pick: the rich guy or the underdog. And yes, naturally, it’s set in New York City.

The star-studded cast is led by Johnson, Pascal, and Evans, but there’s no shortage of talent rounding out the ensemble. You’ll also spot Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, Sawyer Spielberg, Eddie Cahill, and Fernando Belo. Plus, the film was both written and directed by Celine Song, the mastermind behind the romantic drama Past Lives.

For anyone who hasn’t yet caught wind of this new film, let me give you a quick breakdown of the plot. Lucy, a savvy matchmaker in NYC, has already helped nine couples say “I do.” But at one wedding, she meets Randy, a wealthy and charming millionaire who sweeps her off her feet. Just when things seem perfect, her ex, John shows up, throwing Lucy into a love triangle that could shake up her entire life. With a millionaire on one side and a former flame on the other, will Lucy find her own happily ever after, or will this tangled love story jeopardize her career and her future happiness?

Producer Christine Vachon told GQ that Materialists marks a shift from Past Lives, with Song wanting to take on a new challenge: “It feels like she’s making a completely different movie each time, which is what makes her such a compelling filmmaker,” Vachon stated.

Fans share reactions to upcoming romcom ‘Materialists’

The cast has been glowing about their experience making Materialists, with Dakota Johnson sharing just how special the process was. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she revealed: “It’s one of those rare moments in my career where I felt inspired and connected with both of those dudes [Pascal and Evans], and everyone on set. It was truly a wonderful experience.” She also gushed about working with the director, telling Collider, “I am deeply in love with her—both as a filmmaker and as a human.”

The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with netizens rushing to social media to dissect the trailer and share their theories. One user on X commented that Materialists gives off more of a romantic drama vibe than a rom-com, and expressed the opinion that the trailer may have been a misdirect, with Evans playing a more prominent role than Pascal.

Another fan drew comparisons to The Notebook, noting that the storyline feels similar, with a strong female lead caught between a long-lost soulmate who is unsure about the future and a wealthy, successful man who is crazy about her but whom she doesn’t love as much.

Overall, people just seem damn excited:

