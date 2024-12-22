2025’s most anticipated movies: What to watch for in the new year

Image courtesy of IMDb

From nostalgic reboots and long-awaited adaptations, 2025's film slate is packed with big-screen spectacles. Here’s a look at next year’s most hyped blockbusters and why they’re already making headlines.

2025 is shaping up to be a year of sequels (Avatar: Fire and Ash), reboots (The Smurfs Movie), and nostalgia-driven releases (Freakier Friday). From the return of big-screen superheroes to the latest live-action adaptations, here are the films already making waves before they hit cinemas.

Captain America: Brave New World — 14 February 2025

Marvel’s lone release for the year kicks off with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, picking up after the TV show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Harrison Ford joins the cast as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, now President of the United States—and secretly the Red Hulk.

While Marvel’s recent outings (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels) struggled at the box office, the franchise hopes to end Phase Five on a high note. After Brave New World, Phase Five will conclude in May with Thunderbolts, featuring a group of antiheroes in what promises to be a darker turn for the MCU.

We’ve also got James Gunn’s Superman coming out—yet another Superman reboot and the first movie in the new DC Universe (DCU)—starring David Corenswet as the eponymous Kryptonian.

Snow White — 21 March 2025

Disney’s live-action remake train keeps chugging along, but Snow White faces an uphill battle. Early trailers sparked backlash, with unsettling CGI dwarves and an over-reliance on visual effects giving it a strange, uncanny feel. It’s certainly more reminiscent of Tim Burton’s Dumbo or the straight-to-Disney+ Pinocchio live-action remake from 2022 than, say, Beauty and the Beast or Cinderella.

The controversy doesn’t stop there. Gal Gadot’s casting as the Evil Queen has prompted calls for a boycott due to her outspoken support of Israel, while Rachel Zegler (who plays Snow White) is a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, setting the stage for a potentially explosive press tour.

Disney will also release a live-action Lilo & Stitch and DreamWorks is debuting a How to Train Your Dragon remake, raising the question: why mess with perfection?

A Minecraft Movie — 4 April 2025

After years of development and multiple directors, A Minecraft Movie finally arrives. Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, the film blends live-action and animation in a way that’s already dividing fans.

The plot sees four misfits pulled into the Overworld (Minecraft’s cubic universe) through a mysterious portal. While reminiscent of Jumanji and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which overcame early criticism to become a box-office hit, the jury’s still out on whether this adaptation will build a loyal fanbase or crumble under its own weight.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — 23 May 2025

Originally titled Dead Reckoning Part Two, this film continues the saga of Ethan Hunt (played by the infamous Tom Cruise) battling a rogue AI. While Part One underperformed financially, it delivered high-octane thrills.

Rumours suggest this could be Cruise’s last outing as Hunt, adding emotional stakes to the series’ famously impossible missions. Could this be Mission: Impossible’s No Time to Die moment, where saving the world requires the ultimate sacrifice? Fans will be watching closely.

Wicked: For Good — 21 November 2025

Concluding the two-part adaptation of the Broadway smash hit, Wicked: For Good lands just in time for next year’s Thanksgiving. The new subtitle, For Good, hints at emotional finales and ties to the iconic song.

Stephen Schwartz has written two new tracks for the film, likely with award season in mind. Despite initial scepticism over splitting the story into two films, the first instalment proved it was the right move, allowing more room for character development and dazzling world-building. Expect this to be a major awards contender and one of 2025’s defining cinematic moments.

From Disney nostalgia to superhero showdowns, 2025 has something for everyone. Which of these blockbusters are you most excited to see?