Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up? TikTok video fuels speculation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jul 31, 2024 at 12:36 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter has sparked confusion about her relationship status with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, leaving fans speculating if the pair may have called it quits.

The ‘Espresso’ singer stirred the pot on Monday 29 July 2024 by posting a TikTok video where she blows a kiss, waves goodbye, and gives a cheeky parting salute with the caption: “Me saying goodbye to him because I wasn’t his #1 streamed artist.”

However, the clip quickly gained attention, inspiring numerous profiles to create their own versions. Users started captioning their posts: “If I’m not going to be his number one…,” mimicking Carpenter’s video and fueling even more speculation that the celebrity power couple had broken up.

As the original video continues to gain traction online, fans of the celebrity couple have flooded the comments section with their concerns.

But after tons of speculation, it seems like the reason Carpenter made this video comes from a TikTok trend which features users posting clips starting with “me saying goodbye to him.”

Despite the TikTok—now boasting over 5.5 million views—lacking a clear explanation, the context behind Carpenter’s playful upload remains ambiguous.

However, many fans remain unconvinced, speculating that the entire relationship might just be a publicity stunt. The timeline of Carpenter and Keoghan’s relationship seems a bit fishy to some. Both celebrities were on the brink of becoming the next big thing—Carpenter was opening for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour, gaining recognition as an incredible performer, while Keoghan was receiving accolades for his role in Saltburn.

And just like that, they’ve become a buzzworthy item, featuring Keoghan in the video clip for her latest single ‘Please Please Please’ appears to be a clever publicity move.

So, what do you think? In the end, this leaves us with more questions than answers. Is their romance genuine or just a masterstroke of publicity? Only time will reveal the true nature of Carpenter and Keoghan’s relationship. But for now, the intrigue and mystery keep us all hooked.

