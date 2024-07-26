Culture
17-year-old Sabrina Carpenter visibly uncomfortable in resurfaced clip featuring sexting questions

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jul 26, 2024 at 12:32 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Another day, another creepy resurfaced interview clip. And this time all eyes are on the incredibly popular and high-performing Zach Sang Show, a podcast hosted by Sang and his team. Known for featuring a bundle of A-list celebrities, the podcast primarily focuses on chatting with big-time musicians such as Ariana Grande, Lizzie McAlpine, Troye Sivan, and Kim Petras. In fact, it’s actually an old interview with the current it girl of the moment Sabrina Carpenter that’s causing quite a stir.

Over the past 10 years, Sang has established himself as an extremely skilled interviewer and his show has grown from strength to strength. However, recently, several clips have resurfaced from old interviews that paint both Sang and his collaborators in a pretty seedy light.

The most viral example of this is an old interview with Carpenter when she was only 17 years old. The now-deleted podcast video in question shows the young singer visibly uncomfortable as she’s grilled about topics that have seriously heavy sexual undertones. Specifically, the inappropriateness in these clips is being spearheaded by Sang’s co-host Dan Zolot.

In the video, after Carpenter clarifies that she’s only 17, Zolot responds “Damn, you’re so young” before proceeding to ask her whether she’s “into sexting.” The singer swiftly replies “Oh. Haha. No, I’ve actually, um, yeah, no, I’m still in the teenage phase where it’s weird if I send the first text.”

Sang then adds: “See, I want bad things. When I get naked photos, it’s like an ego boost for me.” “I never send it back because I can barely look at myself naked,” Sang went on to say before concluding that he’d gladly “welcome any nude,” to which Carpenter laughed.

Since the initial clip went viral on X, many users have been resharing other videos on TikTok, which reinforce these majorly creepy vibes, as well as also commenting on the situation and criticising the show.

@prfctcarpenter

omg poor sabrina looks very uncomfortable in these interviews #fyp #sabrinacarpenter #zachsangshow

♬ original sound - :)
@livbickel

How i feel about zach creepy cohost dan! #zachsangshow #sabrinacarpenter

♬ Storytelling - Adriel

And it isn’t just Carpenter. Madison Beer’s name has also cropped up during this saga, with YouTuber Trisha Paytas talking about the ‘Selfish’ singer’s experience with Sang on the most recent episode of her podcast Just Trish.

In the episode, they show clips of Beer on the podcast on two occasions (once when she was 17 and once when she just turned 18) and on the second occasion Sang says to the singer “You look so sexy, a new 18-year-old glow.” Ew.

The proof that Sang and his co-hosts repeatedly ask their guests, specifically their female guests, invasive and weird questions continues with this clip of Sang speaking with YouTuber and TikTok creator Tara Yummy:

@trishapaytasismyqueen472

hes so odd #zachsang #tarayummy #brookeschofield #fyp

♬ original sound - e

Unfortunately, these resurfaced clips haven’t shocked too many people, mainly because this kind of behaviour has always been tolerated. Neither Sang nor Zolot have responded to the criticism.

