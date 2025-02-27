Zoë Kravitz is pushing for a revival of women of colour-led TV series High Fidelity, but Hulu isn’t budging

‘High Fidelity’ graced our screens during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with an enigmatic cast, a heartfelt storyline, and an enchanting Kravitz.

If grungy, romantic comedies are your thing, you’ve likely watched High Fidelity, Zoë Kravitz’s TV phenomenon that debuted and quickly amassed a cult following back in 2020. It graced our screens during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with an enigmatic cast, a heartfelt storyline, and a vulnerable Kravitz. The 36-year-old delivered a career-defining role as record shop owner Rob, a hopeless romantic trying to unearth the reasons behind her most painful breakups.

But despite its devoted fan-base and stellar reviews, Hulu decided to axe the show—to much criticism from its viewers. And more than five years on, Kravtiz has now confessed that she never stopped fighting to get the show back up, despite the network remaining firm in its decision.

I’m watching the High Fidelity series… why did this get canceled again? — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) February 7, 2021

do they not see me rewatching the first high fidelity season every couple months what more do they want — ‎padmé 🗡️ (@ashVSthedead) February 25, 2025

they really cancelled high fidelity.. don’t talk to me pic.twitter.com/A8ZopQZ905 — ricki (@rickilenae) August 6, 2020

It is hard to overstate the cultural impact of High Fidelity, or the way in which the show was able to anticipate the trends of the coming years. If a sexy and messy rat girl summer is your vibe, it should be noted that Kravitz’s Rob and Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Cherise walked so you could run.

Their thrifted leather jackets, stretched-out Levis, cutesy tennis skirts, and smudgy eyeliners provided the template for an aesthetic that has taken over the pop culture sphere in the years past High Fidelity’s air date.

High Fidelity may be canceled, but these looks will live on forever pic.twitter.com/aKDBOQ0KB3 — gabriela (@thegreen_gablin) August 6, 2020

And the way Rob obsesses over her past romances, caught somewhere in between cynical detachment and wistful longing, should resonate with any TikTok enthusiast who’s ever created an end of the year ‘dating wrapped’ slideshow for their friends and followers.

It was a homage to all the category-defying women of colour who do their makeup on the train (a simple red lip), eat their dinners in bathtubs, and dance half-naked in their living rooms to the soulful tunes of Erykah Badu.

Yet, none of this unfiltered brilliance kept Hulu from cancelling the series.

Always one to be honest and speak her mind, Kravitz called out the network for the lack of diversity in its programming in an Instagram thread: “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of colour we can watch. Oh, wait.”

In 2022, Kravitz shared in an interview with Elle that she thought the decision to cancel High Fidelity “was a big mistake.”

“They didn’t realise what that show was and what it could do,” she shared back then. “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us—like, that love for the show, it meant something to people.”

if i was zoe kravitz i would go back to hulu over and over for high fidelity as well 😭 pic.twitter.com/BBGILxRCQq — pink pony girl (@handstiedancing) February 27, 2025

high fidelity was such a good pandemic watch, my roommates and i were so sat it pmo me that hulu didn’t/refuses to give it a shot — sammy (@sampullsup) February 25, 2025

And while Kravitz has been booked and busy since the show ended, with big screen projects such as The Batman and her directorial debut Blink Twice, she’s never forgotten about High Fidelity. In fact, she’s been campaigning to get the show back on our screens, showing that she is just as intensely passionate, fierce, and persistent as the lovable Rob she played.

“That’s where I really learned about producing and editing and writing, and man, I’m sad,” the actor shared in her latest interview with Elle.

“I keep on going back to Hulu and trying to get them to re-up it, but they won’t. They’re not interested.”

Of course, many fans rallied behind the star and implored Hulu to “listen to its subscribers,” as one commentator online phrased it.

Whether or not we will see another instalment of the show, remains highly uncertain, and unfortunately for the moment, unlikely. However, series one can still be streamed online.

Try not to get too attached though, the open ending will break your heart like that last interaction between Mac and Rob.