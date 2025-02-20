Bridgerton fans on X accuse show of sidelining Simone Ashley and her character Kate Sharma

The conversation around Ashley’s alleged mistreatment ties into longstanding debates about the portrayal of people of colour in the romance genre.

Were Simone Ashley and her character Kate Sharma sidelined by the Bridgerton team? Many fans of the hit TV show seem to think so, arguing that the only leading lady of colour was snubbed of essential onscreen-time and off-screen promotion. The conversation around Ashley’s alleged mistreatment ties into longstanding debates about the portrayal of people of colour in the romance genre. Primarily that they are frequently desexualised or exoticized, often relegated to supporting roles rather than main ones.

When a new teaser for the fourth season of Bridgerton was released last week, fans were disappointed to see no sign of Kate in the clip, despite the fact that she has been confirmed for the upcoming series.

Given that Ashley’s character is the only meaningful one missing from the teaser, her absence immediately sparked a lot of heated discourse among fans of the show.

Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton has been praised for its inclusion of different ethnicities in the predominantly white historical romance space. By doing so, Rhimes was also able to highlight the way in which history has been white-washed, most remarkably through her portrayal of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz as a biracial woman, to highlight her African ancestry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Yet, the show also fell into the pitfalls of having a strong focus on interracial relationships. This led to accusations that Bridgerton presents a “colourblind narrative,” where it tries to ignore the complexities and nuances of race and identity, effectively erasing the background of its leads.

So it didn’t take long until a now-viral thread on X with over 1 million views outlined numerous instances where the team behind Bridgerton seemingly sidelined Ashley and her onscreen character.

“Here’s a list of instances where Bridgerton production has disrespected, excluded, sidelined or overlooked Simone Ashley and/ or her character, Kate Sharma, in a pattern of behaviour that seems to single her out among the other leads of previous, current and future seasons,” the introduction to the thread stated.

One part of the thread cited: “Simone Ashley confirmed her return to season 3 of Bridgerton back in 2022. Yet, when season 3 cast was officially announced by Netflix Tudum website months later, Simone was not included in the cast list. This would not be the only time where she is excluded from official announcements concerning upcoming seasons.”

Simone Ashley confirmed her return to Season 3 of Bridgerton back in 2022. Yet, when season 3 cast was officially announced by Netflix Tudum website months later, Simone was not included in the cast list. This would not be the only time where she is excluded from official… pic.twitter.com/F0bz84xdt6 — N ‎ (@chrkrose) February 15, 2025

The thread, started by user chrkrose, also pointed out that Ashley and her co-lead Bailey allegedly did not partake in promotional photoshoots or magazine covers like the other leading couples, nor did they sit down for joint interviews as a pair to discuss their characters’ love story.

Of course, the backlash intensified as the rest of the internet started to get wind of Ashley’s perceived mistreatment.

the other thing that pisses me off about the disregard for simone ashley in #bridgerton is the rampant anti-brown sentiment in canada and the usa sooooooo pic.twitter.com/WGuOKSNS2m — julia (she’s back) (@blairsaetre) February 16, 2025

They’ve got everybody but Simone Ashley on here. Yeah their treatment of her is downright evil https://t.co/dfva2ioJbT — Poot Crave (@ZendayasDriving) February 14, 2025

I really hope Bridgerton can course correct their treatment of Kate Bridgerton in this last stretch of production + moving forward. Simone Ashley deserves better (and also, bring back Phoebe Dynevor since she wants to come back!) — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) February 19, 2025

“Literally from day one Kate (now VISCOUNTESS BRIDGERTON mind you) has been denied the bare minimum afforded to every single other Bridgerton female romantic lead: promo solely with her love interest, a backstory, a wedding, a baby and now they’ve even denied her her married name,” one X user wrote.

Literally from day one Kate (now VISCOUNTESS BRIDGERTON mind you) has been denied the bare minimum afforded to every single other Bridgerton female romantic lead: promo solely with her love interest, a backstory, a wedding, a baby and now they’ve even denied her her married name https://t.co/knCm8DVIZf pic.twitter.com/B48y2UE6al — ✨PD💫🐝 (@turtlerain) February 15, 2025

While some disagreed with the reality or extent of Ashley’s treatment, especially considering that her career is currently flourishing, the ongoing discourse still seems essential to examine the complexities of representation and promotion in media.

It also highlights the need for consistent and equitable treatment of actors of colour in leading roles.