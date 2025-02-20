Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By now, I’ve made it very clear how I feel about Louis Theroux. There are very few straight cisgender men who I regularly endorse, but the British-American journalist is most definitely one of them. Theroux has been at the helm of some of the most interesting interviews of the last 20 years. Today, I’m here to argue that his recent discussion with Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer, a 73-minute masterclass in interviewing a high-key narcissist, showcased Theroux at his very best. Why the disgraced actor ever thought he’d get let off easy—or wouldn’t be asked about his many indiscretions—is beyond me.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. This week, we’re moving on from Kanye West and James Watt to discuss yet another poor excuse for a man: Armie Hammer. The actor recently appeared on The Louis Theroux Podcast to discuss his ‘cancellation’ from Hollywood and the numerous serious allegations against him.

The interview had several stand-out moments, primarily due to the fact that Theroux is gobsmackingly good at his job and Hammer is unflappable when it comes to defending his innocence. At one point things even got slightly heated, with Hammer evidently displeased with Theroux’s thorough questioning regarding the abuse accusations. So, without further ado, let’s break down the most noteworthy moments.

What happened during Armie Hammer’s interview on The Louis Theroux podcast?

To provide some context, Armie Hammer, once beloved actor and ‘family man’, was quickly exiled from Hollywood after a slew of allegations, ranging from emotional manipulation to sexual abuse, surfaced in early 2021. There was also, of course, the teensy little revelation that the actor might indeed be a full-blown cannibal. Cute!

Naturally, the media clung to the cannibalism and kink rumours, subsequently meaning that a lot of the seriousness regarding the multiple allegations of sexual assault was lost—a fact netizens on X quite rightly refuse to let go to this day:

I’m seriously so tired of people being like “he’s a cannibal” about Armie Hammer and that being the thing he’s known for when he should be known for being an abusive rapist like come on call him what he really is instead of a cannibal he’s a rapist — Emmy (@somekindofsin) January 8, 2025

the way armie hammer literally raped and battered numerous women including the girl he was sending those crazy messages to but bc the media latched onto the “cannibal” allegations he was able to play it off as a joke like he’s just some regular kinky guy. really bleak stuff. — cary (@brokebackstan) November 14, 2024

A criminal investigation was launched, but then dropped due to “insufficient evidence.” However, as far as the public is concerned, this is one dangerous (and highly manipulative) man.

And then, almost exactly four years after the allegations first came to light, Hammer began his ‘comeback tour’, going on multiple podcasts and doing his best to ‘clear up’ all those pesky misconceptions! It became clear very quickly that the actor was fully embracing the victim mentality, dodging taking any real accountability by simply referring to his actions as irresponsible or selfish. You know, as opposed to illegal. He’s learnt a lot about himself, girls…

Hammer’s most recent stop on the comeback tour? The Louis Theroux Podcast. A show hosted by a man who is not only unafraid of awkwardness and uncomfortable discourse, but who actively seeks it out. Theroux didn’t hesitate to put Hammer on the spot, repeatedly pressing him for details about his personal life and encouraging him to share his thoughts on his status in the public eye as a “predator.”

I listened to the entirety of the podcast a few days ago, and there are so many soundbites I still can’t get out of my head. At one point, Hammer compared himself to the Greek mythological figure Icarus, who died after flying too close to the sun. Shortly after, he rambled on for five minutes about his life philosophy, which is supposedly based on The Beach Ball Theory, a metaphor often used in psychology and communication, representing the idea that when we try to suppress or ignore negative emotions, thoughts, or experiences, they are like a beach ball being pushed underwater. Plus, it’s fair to say his comment about how “people were sort of like [his] bags of dope with skin on them” didn’t exactly help dispel the cannibal rumour.

Armie Hammer: I never raped anyone and I'm definitely not a cannibal Also Armie Hammer: Women are just bags of skin https://t.co/Lg1RlKBePL pic.twitter.com/rGRfGmUpy7 — S (@BlueMonkey19) February 11, 2025

Moreover, as was to be expected, Hammer blamed his own misfortunes on post #MeToo mass hysteria, constantly battering his victims’ testimonies and depicting them as crazed lunatics.

I’m quite surprised, considering I didn’t think his reputation COULD get any worse, how badly Armie Hammer came off in the Louie Theroux interview I think if he wasn’t actually a horrible person he could have turned this around but it’s like he couldn’t help himself but be vile. — 0007 (@outroversion) February 12, 2025

The armie hammer Louis Theroux interview is one of the most repugnant displays of hubris and self martyrdom ever committed to record — jay (@jaydoredior) February 11, 2025

The thing is, allegations aside, Hammer just came across like a humongous asshole. It was so uncomfortable to listen to the actor desperately trying to prove that his image had been rehabilitated and his name vindicated. The girls on the Shameless Podcast were so accurate when they said that the entire thing felt like a sketch starring David Brent from the UK version of The Office.

Just because a criminal investigation doesn’t lead to charges does not mean the allegations lose their validity. In fact, it’s incredibly well known that sexual assault and rape cases are regularly dismissed in the US for a plethora of reasons. While I’m not in law enforcement and I cannot categorically affirm anyone’s guilt, I do work in the media, and let’s just say that the last thing anyone needs is more of Armie Hammer on their screens.