Culture
>

Entertainment

If you think Sabrina Carpenter’s tour is inappropriate for young audiences, leave the kids at home

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Nov 21, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 3 minutes

If you think Sabrina Carpenter’s tour is inappropriate for young audiences, leave the kids at home?
63630

Another week, another witch hunt. I don’t mean to be dramatic but is any pop girly safe these days? I fear not. It appears that after bashing and bullying Chappell Roan for the better part of four months, users on X (formerly Twitter) have officially moved on and shifted their attention to the other it girl of the moment: Sabrina Carpenter.

It’s that time again huns—welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. This week I’m going to be addressing the ongoing criticism Carpenter has faced during her Short n’ Sweet tour. Specifically, there have been a number of netizens who’ve deemed some of the singer’s dance moves and routines on stage as highly “inappropriate” for young audiences.

Now, stick with me as I take time out of my day to defend my fellow blonde queen’s legal right to be as freaky as she please, please, pleases. Let a girl live.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Why is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour facing backlash right now?

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour has been going viral on social media since the minute it began. Our 5 foot tall diva has served us insane looks and put together a spectacle that’s proven that she belongs in the pop Hall of Fame.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

However, some evidently unhappy people have taken a serious problem with the sexual nature of some elements of the show. For example, during every performance of ‘Juno’, the singer mimics a different sex position at the front of the stage, a nod to the line “Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?”

The Juno sequence immediately became a fan favourite moment, with Carpenter’s stans posting to TikTok as if it was their full time job just to make sure every stop along the tour got its own personal shout out:

@alondracancholaaa

New Juno Pose for LA Night 2! #sabrinacarpenter #juno #shortnsweet

♬ original sound - alondra
@sabrinatourinfo

Sabrina Carpenter debuts a new Juno position at #PhoenixShortnSweet — via dearfolkmore on Twitter #ShortnSweetTour #sabrinacarpenter #juno

♬ original sound - Sabrina Tour Info
@brinamediaa

Position in Montreal! Sabrina Carpenter performing ‘Juno’ tonight for the shortnsweettour #sabrinacarpenter #foryoupage #viral #fyp

♬ som original - ౨ৎ SC fan 💋

‘Juno’ aside, it seems to be this spicy moment that takes place at the end of ‘Bed Chem’ that has people in a tizzy—and not in a good way.

One user on X reposted the video and captioned it: “I CANNOT be the only person that finds her doing this in front of an audience full of children inappropriate….”

And when people tried to defend Carpenter in the comments section, this user doubled down, stating “she’s still a disney star this behaviour is unacceptable.”

While you and I can agree that this mindset is completely twisted and nonsensical, there are a lot of other people online who have reiterated this point, seemingly under the impression that since the singer was once a Disney child star, it’s now her responsibility to make sure her content is always appropriate for young audiences. Newsflash people, that’s not our girl’s job anymore.

Carpenter is a 25-year-old grown ass woman who makes it extremely clear in a number of her songs that her music is highkey sexy—celebrating and highlighting the female sexual experience. Unfortunately, women in the music industry are constantly judged and criticised for evolving, especially if that evolution is deemed somewhat risqué or racy.

Remember the absolute barrage of abuse Miley Cyrus got when ‘We Can’t Stop’ was released? People couldn’t fathom that the girl in that music video was once Hannah Montana. Cyrus’ growth as a musician and woman was constantly condemned and she was deemed ungrateful for the platform Disney had given her. And now, just over a decade later, we’re seeing the same thing happen to Carpenter.

Thankfully, there have been a lot of others who have come to the singer’s defence online:

One particularly accurate post I came across read: “Y’all continue to infantilise female artists and think you can get away with it. Sabrina Carpenter’s always been very vocal about sex and she never meant to target children with her music. So just keep your kids away and stfu.”

It’s so true, if as a parent you’re uncomfortable with Carpenter’s lyrics and or the way she chooses to express herself onstage, stay at home boo, no one is forcing you to do otherwise.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Feather gets priest fired from his church

By Charlie Sawyer

17-year-old Sabrina Carpenter visibly uncomfortable in resurfaced clip featuring sexting questions

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up? TikTok video fuels speculation

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up? TikTok video fuels speculation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Olivia Rodrigo going to feature on nemesis Sabrina Carpenter’s new album?

By Abby Amoakuh

Unpacking the beef between Olympic American gymnasts Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Facebook sperm donations groups are on the rise, and they’re terrifying

By Abby Amoakuh

Man behind Glasgow Willy Wonka experience put on sex offenders list for abusive behaviour

By J'Nae Phillips

Body armour and chainmail: Gen Z’s TikTok obsession with knightcore is bringing the Middle Ages back

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Liam Payne facing harassment accusations from ex-fiancée Maya Henry over obsessive contact

By Charlie Sawyer

Is Rishi Sunak’s 4 July general election a strategic move to hit uni student voter turnout?

By Charlie Sawyer

Bear attack on Rolls-Royce exposed as insurance scam using human in costume

By Charlie Sawyer

What is JoJo Siwa’s net worth? Unpacking the Karma singer’s business empire

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Molly Rutter’s TikTok controversy: Is she a lolcow or just another exploitative creator?

By J'Nae Phillips

How Gen Z women are using fashion to say f*ck you to the male gaze

By Abby Amoakuh

Brigitte Macron hits back at transphobic conspiracy theory by filing defamation lawsuit

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Study reveals alarming suicide rates among female doctors linked to misogyny and harassment

By Abby Amoakuh

Influencer hit by a car after attempting viral Trust Him TikTok trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Unpacking the Chappell Roan drama, from toxic fandoms to political missteps

By Charlie Sawyer

How Kat Torres went from wellness guru dating Leonardo DiCaprio to human trafficking convict

By Charlie Sawyer

Two close assassination attempts on Donald Trump prove that political violence is here to stay

By Charlie Sawyer

With the West turning a blind eye to the Taliban’s brutal oppression, Afghan women show their defiance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Bryan Johnson, the man obsessed with reversing the ageing process, hosts Don’t Die dinner with Kardashians