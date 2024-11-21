If you think Sabrina Carpenter’s tour is inappropriate for young audiences, leave the kids at home

Some netizens are under the impression that since Sabrina Carpenter was once a Disney child star, it’s now her responsibility to make sure her content is always appropriate for children. Newsflash, it’s not.

Another week, another witch hunt. I don’t mean to be dramatic but is any pop girly safe these days? I fear not. It appears that after bashing and bullying Chappell Roan for the better part of four months, users on X (formerly Twitter) have officially moved on and shifted their attention to the other it girl of the moment: Sabrina Carpenter.

It’s that time again huns—welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. This week I’m going to be addressing the ongoing criticism Carpenter has faced during her Short n’ Sweet tour. Specifically, there have been a number of netizens who’ve deemed some of the singer’s dance moves and routines on stage as highly “inappropriate” for young audiences.

Now, stick with me as I take time out of my day to defend my fellow blonde queen’s legal right to be as freaky as she please, please, pleases. Let a girl live.

Why is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour facing backlash right now?

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour has been going viral on social media since the minute it began. Our 5 foot tall diva has served us insane looks and put together a spectacle that’s proven that she belongs in the pop Hall of Fame.

However, some evidently unhappy people have taken a serious problem with the sexual nature of some elements of the show. For example, during every performance of ‘Juno’, the singer mimics a different sex position at the front of the stage, a nod to the line “Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?”

The Juno sequence immediately became a fan favourite moment, with Carpenter’s stans posting to TikTok as if it was their full time job just to make sure every stop along the tour got its own personal shout out:

‘Juno’ aside, it seems to be this spicy moment that takes place at the end of ‘Bed Chem’ that has people in a tizzy—and not in a good way.

sabrina’s so insane for thisss!! Her best bed chem outro so far pic.twitter.com/ddbydI1VJG — ℘ɑׁׅ֮ꪱׁׅᧁׁꫀׁׅܻ (@sabcvntpntr) November 16, 2024

One user on X reposted the video and captioned it: “I CANNOT be the only person that finds her doing this in front of an audience full of children inappropriate….”

And when people tried to defend Carpenter in the comments section, this user doubled down, stating “she’s still a disney star this behaviour is unacceptable.”

Asking a crowd of impressionable underaged girls if they’ve ever tried this sex position and getting cheered for it. We need the rapture. https://t.co/6MEgxVxej0 — azzurro 🇵🇸 (@azzurrochurro) October 4, 2024

While you and I can agree that this mindset is completely twisted and nonsensical, there are a lot of other people online who have reiterated this point, seemingly under the impression that since the singer was once a Disney child star, it’s now her responsibility to make sure her content is always appropriate for young audiences. Newsflash people, that’s not our girl’s job anymore.

Carpenter is a 25-year-old grown ass woman who makes it extremely clear in a number of her songs that her music is highkey sexy—celebrating and highlighting the female sexual experience. Unfortunately, women in the music industry are constantly judged and criticised for evolving, especially if that evolution is deemed somewhat risqué or racy.

Remember the absolute barrage of abuse Miley Cyrus got when ‘We Can’t Stop’ was released? People couldn’t fathom that the girl in that music video was once Hannah Montana. Cyrus’ growth as a musician and woman was constantly condemned and she was deemed ungrateful for the platform Disney had given her. And now, just over a decade later, we’re seeing the same thing happen to Carpenter.

Thankfully, there have been a lot of others who have come to the singer’s defence online:

SABRINA CARPENTER IS 25 YEARS OLD…SHE IS NOT BEGGING PARENTS TO BRING THEIR KIDS TO HER SHOWS…SHE IS NOT OBLIGATED TO MAKE HER SHOWS “CHILD FRIENDLY” BECAUSE PEOPLE MADE THE CHOICE TO BRING THEIR UNDERAGE KIDS TO A GROWN WOMAN’S SHOW EXPECTING HER TO NOT ACT GROWN — cece✩ (@DECODINGCECE) November 16, 2024

when will some parents realise not all music artists are for kids, ive seen countless parents online slating Sabrina Carpenter for going sensual and sexual actions on her tour, like she talks about sex in her songs, what is not computing for you? she is not for kids — karla jeannie doddy (@zkffk_) November 20, 2024

One particularly accurate post I came across read: “Y’all continue to infantilise female artists and think you can get away with it. Sabrina Carpenter’s always been very vocal about sex and she never meant to target children with her music. So just keep your kids away and stfu.”

It’s so true, if as a parent you’re uncomfortable with Carpenter’s lyrics and or the way she chooses to express herself onstage, stay at home boo, no one is forcing you to do otherwise.